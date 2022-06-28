“Stephen Curry already back in the grind”: Reigning Finals MVP hits the gym in less than 10-days after winning his 4th championship

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry hits the gym in less than 10-days after winning his 4th championship.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA once again, winning their 4th title in 8-years. While many thought the golden days in the Bay Area were over post the 2019 Finals, they forgot about the baby-faced assassin and the championship core of the Dubs.

Though Kevin Durant was the best player on the Warriors during his stint, Stephen Curry was always the face of the franchise. The former unanimous MVP is one of America’s most loved athletes. Curry had achieved almost every major accolade in his career but still had critics question his legacy.

The Warriors guard lacked a Finals MVP in his trophy cabinet, which had many put an asterisk on his status as an all-time top-10 player. Nonetheless, Curry responded in the most iconic fashion, winning 3 MVPs this season, including the Bill Russell award.

Also read: Duncan Robinson was paid $63,000 for each 3-pointer made last season, that is $21,000 per point, which is what Stephen Curry costs the Warriors

Post all the over-the-top celebrations, antics, and trash-talking at the Warriors parade, Curry is back at the gym grinding.

Stephen Curry begins preparing to defend his gold in the upcoming season.

We’ve all heard stories of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James putting in the sweat during the off-season. However, very little is said about Curry, having seen him undergo a significant transformation since his rookie year in the league. The 3-point King possesses an unreal form of conditioning.

Curry is a threat both with or without the ball, considering his endurance on the court. The eight-time All-Star’s movement without the ball makes him a nightmare for the opposition. Curry is no more the skinny kid from Davidson, having packed on a good amount of muscle.

With the 2022-23 season still months away, the superstar had already begun working on his body, especially his movements. The clip below gives us a glimpse of the grind Curry puts forth during the off-season.

Stephen Curry already back in the grind 💪 (via carl_performance/IG) pic.twitter.com/QywVKJjFzN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2022

Entering his 14th season, Curry is still at the peak of his prime and is chasing his 5th ring. A great ambassador for the game, The Chef, could have his name on Mt. Rushmore when it’s all said and done.

Also read: “Stephen Curry would’ve still been the leading scorer even if all his three-pointers were two-pointers”: Absurd stat showcases how special the GSW MVP’s 2022 Finals performance was