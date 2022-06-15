“Ja Morant with 791 million views, while Stephen Curry nearly doubling it with 1.4 billion”: Bizarre stat showcases how the GSW MVP has been dominating NBA’s social media presence

Dominating social media, Stephen Curry leads the entire league with 1.4 billion views generated across NBA’s various platforms.

Stephen Curry is having an incredible season, to say the least. After averaging an impressive 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the regular season, Curry was selected as a starter to make his 8th All-Star appearance, got named to his 8th All-NBA Team, and even led the Golden State Warriors to the 3rd best 53-29 record in the league.

In the postseason, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been doing a phenomenal job so far – averaging 27/5.1/5.8, winning the Magic Johnson WCF MVP, and is now merely one game away from winning his 4th championship and possibly lifting his first-ever Finals MVP.

47-42-83 shooting splits This is special. — Antonin (@antonin_org) June 14, 2022

Being one of the most popular players in the association, Steph definitely has a huge impact on social media. This season, no other player in the entire league has gathered as many views on the NBA’s various platforms as Chef Curry has.

During the 2022 playoffs, Stephen Curry has 47% more views generated on NBA’s social media platforms than the second-highest player

Throughout the course of the 2021-2022 campaign, the Warriors’ 2-time MVP has managed to gather a staggering 1.4 billion views across all of the NBA’s various social media platforms. Ja Morant is coming 2nd but is miles away from the former Davidson Wildcat with 791 million views.

In these playoffs alone, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has managed to generate 400 million views (55 million coming after his iconic Game 4 performance vs the Celtics). Curry leads all players for the same, with Jayson Tatum coming in 2nd.

Steph Curry has absolutely dominated the NBA’s social media presence. Curry has generated 1.4 billion views on the NBA’s platforms this season — nearly doubling his closest competitor 😳https://t.co/MMZsaV7uak — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) June 14, 2022

Without a doubt, this number is only going to be rising with Game 6 of the NBA Finals yet to be played.

Clearly, having a superstar like Stephen Curry is immensely beneficial for the NBA.

