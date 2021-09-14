“Damn, the Warriors are an underdog franchise, this s**t feels good”: Kevin Durant reveals his reasoning behind joining forces with Stephen Curry in Golden State

Kevin Durant claims that the Golden State Warriors were an underdog franchise and so that is why he felt good about joining them in 2016.

Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors turned the league on top of its head for about 3 years straight. From 2016-2019, it’s as though the team that would be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in June was predetermined as the Warriors featured an inordinate amount of talent even prior to Durant being on the roster.

Of course, as many NBA fans know, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors would go on to make 3 straight Finals with KD on the roster. He would snag two Finals MVPs along the way and due to unfortunate injuries to him and Klay Thompson, the Toronto Raptors would eventually dethrone them in 2019.

GSW’s ‘reign’ over the league was shorter than most anticipated it would as merely 3 years in, KD would take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets and start fresh.

Kevin Durant gives his unique reasoning for joining forces with Draymond and Curry on the Warriors.

When Kevin Durant had initially made his decision to join the Golden State Warriors, he explained that he was tired of the ‘hero-ball’ on the Thunder alongside Russell Westbrook. So, he sought after a more team-oriented style of play and ‘the Dubs’ intrigued him the most out of any franchise at the time in that aspect.

Fast forward to June of 2021 and Kevin Durant reveals he had another reason for placing himself on the Warriors roster in 2016.

“I seen that that’s a great team that wants to win, fun environment, great city. Oakland is like D.C. It felt like I was riding through Southeast. The organization has never been a winning one. When I was in the league, nobody liked Golden State. So, it felt like an underdog to me. I’m looking at the totality of the franchise, not just the past 5 years.”

“So, I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s an underdog franchise to me. This feels good.’ like ‘S**t, this feels like where I’m supposed to be.’ It ain’t LA or New York.”