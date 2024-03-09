Stephen Curry Ankle Injury Update: Anthony Slater Reveals Warriors Star’s Status for Contest vs Spurs

The Golden State Warriors seemed to be in control of the contest against the Chicago Bulls. Taking an early lead of 13 points, several fans were convinced that Steve Kerr’s boys would comfortably clinch the victory. Unfortunately, with Stephen Curry rolling his ankle in the final period and having to leave the game, DeMar DeRozan helped the Bulls steal a win on the road. While the loss is a heavy one, most fans will likely be more interested in an update on Stephen Curry’s health. For that, we turn to the injury report the franchise released ahead of their fixture against the San Antonio Spurs.

With just under four minutes remaining in the Warriors-Bulls clash, Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury. Running without the ball, cutting to the basket, Curry rolled his right ankle. As he immediately passed the rock, Steph seemed to be in a considerable amount of pain. After limping around on the court, the two-time MVP was taken to the locker room and never returned to the floor.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors have ruled Stephen Curry out for tonight’s clash against the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, the ailment he suffered has been confirmed to be an ankle sprain, despite fears about the injury being far worse.

The good news is that Stephen Curry will likely be back well ahead of the playoffs. Additionally, he will also get the chance to rest his body a little ahead of what is sure to be a grueling postseason. However, in the meantime, the 10th-seeded Warriors (as per NBA.com) will have to find a way to continue winning games and keep their hopes alive of making the postseason.

Fans of Stephen Curry can breathe a sigh of relief

As soon as the Warriors-Bulls game was concluded, Steve Kerr gave an update on Stephen Curry’s injured ankle. Curry, who has had a history of hurting his ankles, had his “foot in a bucket of ice”.

While Kerr’s update must’ve left Dub Nation concerned, Adrian Wojnarowski gave a much more pleasing update several hours later. According to the NBA insider, Curry’s MRI had returned clean. While he is expected to sit out for a few games, the issue shouldn’t keep the four-time champion sidelined for a long period.

The GSW have had a winless 0-3 record in the absence of Stephen Curry so far this season. However, with an in-form Klay Thompson set to replace his Splash Brother in the starting lineup, the 2022 champions will hope to defeat a Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs.