Stephen Curry Calls Olympic Gold Medal a “Cheat Code,” Ranks It Against NBA Championships

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has had a stellar NBA career, having accomplished almost everything possible. However, there was always a missing piece in his resume, something that he worked on getting this summer. Dropping a “nuit nuit” vs France, Steph won his 1st Olympic Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics.

Stephen Curry was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where Colbert listed out his achievements. He then asked Steph to rank where the Gold Medal fits among his other accolades. Steph thought for a second and said,

“I mean, it’s different, because obviously NBA championships, it’s a nine-month journey, 82 games, a playoff, so there’s such a big build-up, but it’s a tough choice. Like, this is definitely fifth on the title, but it has a different emotion when it comes to it.”

Seeing all that Steph has achieved in his college and professional career, it is a difficult task to rank them. However, Curry gave a perfect example of what makes the Gold Medal different than his other achievements.

“I can come in any building, and y’all gonna yell USA. I don’t know how many Warrior fans are in here. So, it’s a… This is definitely a cheat code right here.”

A perfect example of the same was when Steph walked onto to set. He was initially greeted with applause, followed by a chant of “USA! USA! USA!”

Having been loved and adored by Warriors fans all his career, Steph’s fan following increased drastically as he stepped foot on the court in a Team USA jersey. It certainly is a “cheat code” to be able to walk in any given room and get showered with applause.

Curry describes how he turned things around in Paris

For the majority of the Olympics, Steph was not having a good time. His shots weren’t falling like they used to, and while Team USA was walking away with wins, the unusual shooting was on Steph’s mind. Colbert joked with Curry about how he turned it around, saying,

“What did you do to flip the switch? Did you, like, look in the mirror one night and say, hey, man, you’re Steph Curry. And you went, oh, right, I forgot, I’m Steph Curry.”

Curry laughed and played along, before sharing how big a role positive self-talk plays. He shared how a reporter asked him after the Puerto Rico game if he was worried, and how he replied.

“Positive self-talk came out. I was like, no, we’re winning. I know it’s going to come. I know a flurry’s coming. And as soon as I said it, Bron walks right behind me. He’s like, damn right it is. Like, with his little baritone voice. I’m like, yeah, yeah.”

LeBron and Steph have had their battles on the court, but to see them play together on the same team was a dream come true for a lot of fans. Even Steph was taken aback for a second and had to make a few adjustments,

“First, it caught me off guard because I still had to get used to liking that guy because of all of our battles. And now we’re teammates and friends, and it was definitely a confidence boost.”

It sure was a confidence boost as he claimed. Curry went from averaging 7.2 points in the first 4 games to dropping 60 points in the final 2 games. He showed up when Team USA needed him the most and helped them get their 5th consecutive Olympic Gold.