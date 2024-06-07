Stephen Curry Celebrates Special 1st With God-Sister Cameron Brink

Stephen Curry‘s name was recently announced in the Team USA squad for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This will be the first time in his career that Steph will represent the nation at the Olympics. But that’s not the only good news that the Curry family is celebrating. His god sister Cameron Brink is also about to make history and Steph recently shared an Instagram story to congratulate her for this amazing feat.

Brink is included in the four-member squad to represent the Team USA women’s squad in the 3×3 basketball at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith will be joining the Stanford alum on Team USA. This will be the Olympic debut for all the four women on the squad. To celebrate the occasion, the Warriors star re-shared Brink’s photo with the USA jersey on his story with the caption, “Same team.”

Stephen Curry celebrates Cameron Brink's Olympic selection pic.twitter.com/HWLprGqUZl — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 6, 2024

While it is understandable that the 22-year-old is about to make her Olympic debut, her god-brother, the 36-year-old NBA superstar making his debut in 2024 is baffling for some fans. Steph has wanted to be on the Olympic team in the past as well, but misfortune has marred his opportunities. On previous occasions, the four-time NBA Champion missed his spot because of several injuries over the years.

However, now Steph is fit and in perfect condition to take on a new challenge alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and more. Even though this will be his first time at the celebrated global event, the 36-year-old has won two gold medals in the USA jersey at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and 2014. Brink on the other hand has won three gold medals at FIBA Under-17 World Cup in 2018, FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019, and FIBA 3×3 World Cup in 2023.

With USA Basketball desperately trying to rebuild the fear factor it had during the years of the Dream team, Brink and Curry will be huge in their gold medal aspirations. Standing at 6’4, Brink’s defensive capabilities and her shooting prowess will be the deciding factor in the 3×3 tournament.