“Stephen Curry Didn’t Team Up With Nobody”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Took a Jab at LeBron James While Declaring the Best Player in the World

Stephen Curry has emerged as a fan favorite once again, having previously been the recipient of scrutiny, thanks to the actions of Kevin Durant, when he opted to sign for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry was drafted as the number seven overall pick as part of the 2009 draft class. Since his arrival in the league, he has transcended the manner in which the game has been played.

His dependence on the three-point shot has set the foundation for success in 2022. A decade since his arrival, any aspiring basketball prospect is required to be efficient at the three-point shot.

Stephen Curry since that time has stockpiled a great many achievements including 8 NBA All-Star selections, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 coveted NBA MVP awards, and has attained the pinnacle of the sport, winning the NBA championship four times! An all-time great!

He has received the seal of approval of many NBA legends, including another four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal cites why Stephen Curry is his favorite player!

The GSW talisman has impressed a number of current players as well as NBA ‘Hall of Famers’ en route to his success. The 34-year-old has catapulted his game to another dimension this year, after showing significant progress year in and year out.

Speaking to Matt Barnes and Jerry Stackhouse on an episode of ‘All the smoke’, Shaq explained why his favorite player is Steph Curry.

Shaq stated-

“He my favourite player, and he my favorite player because I’ve never seen something like that before. The closest thing to Steph I’ve seen was (Abdul Raouf). So when I say Steph’s my favorite player he really is, because the guy that was from here(bottom), worked his way to the top and did it the right way. He didn’t team up with nobody. Him and Klay, Draymond, they did it the right way.”

O’Neal is spot on in his judgment of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors and the reason he stated couldn’t be more precise.

Steph Curry earned his stripes!

Coming into the league ‘Chef’ was considered too skinny and small to compete with the elite basketball players in the NBA. He changed that perception about him in no time.

His high basketball IQ enabled him to get the better of his opponents with his rapid and agile movements

These are well-established facts, as we already know. The impeccable characteristic that often gets overlooked in relation to Steph Curry is his undying loyalty.

All his accomplishments have come with the franchise that took on a risk with someone like him. If anything it makes all his triumphs exponentially more valuable.

