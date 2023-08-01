Stephen Curry Dumping a Bucket of Ice On Klay Thompson For a Hilarious Reason Resurfaces Amid $43,200,000 Worth Unanswered Question

Klay Thompson has entered the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. This makes him eligible for an extension following his five-year $190,000,000 contract. However, if Thompson does not agree to an extension this summer, he might have to take a massive pay cut from his current $43,200,000 annual salary. While Klay Thompson’s contract situation with the Dubs is still hanging, an old video of Stephen Curry dumping ice on Klay has resurfaced on the internet. The Golden State Warriors Twitter account posted a throwback tweet with one of their latest updates. In the video, Klay can be noted calmly answering the press, only to get irritated by Steph dumping ice on him from behind. This was right before an iconic 60-point play by Thompson in 2016.

After years of struggle for title contingency, the Golden State Warriors have built a dynasty revolving around the Splash Brothers. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have been crucial in the recent successes of the Dubs, earning the team 4 championships with their incredible shooting performance.

Stephen Curry hilariously dumping ice on Klay Thompson once again resurfaces on the Internet

The NBA is filled with funny and goofy moments of players enjoying themselves with each other. The post-game moments are probably the most memorable, given this is when we see players bonding and goofing around after a win. Back in 2016, the Dubs were in incredible form, challenging for another NBA title.

In a 2016 match against the Indiana Pacers, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points in an incredible performance. As happy as he was, Steph Curry had other plans to celebrate with his fellow Splash brother. While Thompson spoke to the media about his performance, Steph sneaks up from behind and pours an ice bucket on Klay.

This had taken Klay Thompson by surprise. But a little fun and frolic with your best teammates is everything that counts after a win. When the reporter asked if the ice helped Klay cool himself off after the performance, he replied:

“Nah, I’m still hot.”

That very season, the GSW had a record 67-15 performance in the regular season and met LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Both Curry and Thompson showed their prowess in the Finals series, winning 4-1 against the Cavs to become the 2017 NBA champions.

Klay Thompson is among the Big 3 in terms of earnings among the Golden State Warriors players

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green form the Big three trio of the Dubs Nation. All three players have contracts worth more than $100 million, with Stephen Curry being the highest earner in the league. Compared to Curry, Thompson earns $43,200,000 annually, while Draymond Green’s recent $100,000,000 contract guarantees an annual salary of $22,321,429.

Thompson’s future can be secured only if he accepts an extension this summer with the Warriors. Else, he can receive a pay cut in his subsequent extension. Stephen Curry still has three years to go in his contract, which expires when he turns 38. On the other hand, Draymond Green recently signed a new contract that guarantees him to the franchise till 2027.