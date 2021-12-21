“Comrade Joel Embiid totally assaulted Freedom tonight!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP dominates the matchup against Enes Kanter enroute his 41-point double double

As the two teams struggling from COVID-19 protocols faced each other, Sixers big Joel Embiid puts up a show in Boston.

With both teams having identical records (15-15), the Boston Celtics took on a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden Monday night.

Sixers, like many other teams, are struggling currently with a shortage of players. Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and Furkan Korkmaz are all out of the lineup due to injuries or COVID-19 protocols.

Much like their opponents, the hosts were also shorthanded ahead of this matchup. The Celtics have six players in health and safety protocols including key rotation pieces in Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Josh Richardson.

Both team’s key players Jason Tatum and Joel Embiid were questionable before the game due to minor injuries but started the match. The latter had no questions or doubts about his job.

Joel Embiid and NBA Twitter went after Enes Kanter Freedom

Joel Embiid put on a clinic against the C’s and carried his team with a historical performance. As the Celtics were lagging their starter at the center position, Enes K.Freedom had to play over 40 minutes.

Embiid fancied his chances against his opposite number throughout the night and had 41 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks in the game, where Sixers prevailed 108-103.

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. pic.twitter.com/RxfccV8LWw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2021

Kanter couldn’t even stop Joel once, or anyone in the Philly jersey for that matter. And NBA Twitter was quick to grill the Celtics Big man.

Comrade Embiid back at it again pic.twitter.com/IKdbmtKUQw — Nick Hagelgans (@Nick_Hagelgans) December 21, 2021

Enes Kanter changed his name to Freedom because anybody he’s guarding is free to score whenever they want. — (@lowkeyodog) December 21, 2021

embiid and the sixers looking at enes kanter freedom pic.twitter.com/I6gHlMrPft — buckets (@buckets) December 21, 2021

Boston was really forced to play Enes Kanter FORTY MINUTES tonight lmfao FORTY!!!!!!!! — kyler (@kyweezybeeitch) December 21, 2021

Joel Embiid did the NBA a favor tonight by dropping 41 on “Freedoms” head. Soon it will be Enes Free agent Kanter. — JustAnotherNBAFan™ (@AnotherNBAFan) December 21, 2021

I can’t believe I watched 40 minutes of Enes Kanter play tonight – someone should’ve stopped me, I need help — bryan (@el_dude_) December 21, 2021

