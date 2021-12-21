“You more important than my game against the Spurs!”: Clippers’ Terrance Mann has hilarious interaction with smitten fan just hours before NBA game

Clippers star Terrance Mann has a wholesome little interaction with fan mere hours before game vs Spurs

Terrance Mann has been a bit of a fan favorite for a while now.

Ever since Kawhi Leonard went down with his ACL injury in last season’s playoffs, the Clippers have relied heavily on this man. And while he hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations some put on him prior to this season, he has still been a solid part of an impressive Clippers side.

With Kawhi Leonard still out, Mann expectedly got a huge bump up in his role with this team. And while it is nice to have that just on the court, it seems there are some… interesting benefits off the court as well.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother get dishes from Draymond Green’s son on the Warriors bench against the Kings

Terrance Mann responds to disappointed fan hilariously after she got her wisdom tooth removed

A true Mann of the people.

A bigger role on the court is sure to get you a bigger fanbase off it as well. And recently, a fan of the Clippers star tweeted this out to him.

After getting my wisdom teeth taken out I was really manifesting my relationship with T-Mann. I was very disappointed he wasn’t there to support me. But I know he’s busy getting ready for the game. Tag T-Mann! I love him! @terance_mann #LaClippers pic.twitter.com/IDUKiOWR4p — riley paige (@rileyfausner) December 21, 2021

Given the context of it all, the fan may just have been far too disappointed to really expect anything. But, it seems that the Clippers star had had quite enough of disappointing his supporters.

Even though I’m getting ready for this game, I hope you feel a lot better ! https://t.co/74gDNxpvmJ — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) December 21, 2021

Never stop Terrance Mann. Never stop, never change.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics