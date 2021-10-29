“From now on, Zach LaVine should be the only person taking the game-winners in Chicago”: NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan air-balls a potential game-winning shot vs the Knicks

With almost 2 seconds on the clock, DeMar DeRozan had a chance to hit a game-winner over RJ Barrett. Instead, he air-balled it, resulting in a tough 104-103 loss to the Knicks.

Entering Thursday night’s game, the Chicago Bulls had their best regular-season start since the 1996-1997 NBA season. Behind the All-Star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Bulls had a flawless 4-0 record, being one of the only three undefeated teams in the association.

However, in a well-fought action-packed thriller against the Knicks, Chicago has been handed their first loss of this young campaign. A contest that witnessed 3 lead changes and 3 ties, went down to the wire, with Julius Randle and co. hanging on to win 104-103, grabbing their 4th win of the season.

The Bulls had an impressive 12-0 run to cut the lead to 1 point late in the 4th quarter. And to make matters better for Chicago, Randle even missed both of his clutch free-throws, giving the Bulls an easy chance to win their 5th straight game. However, DeRozan missed the game-winner.

NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan air-balling the game-winner over the Knicks

Chicago had 4.8 seconds to draw up an inbound play and hit the game-winner. And with less than 2 seconds, DeMar attempted a highly contested shot over RJ Barrett and air-balled the potential game-winner.

Here, have a look at the final few seconds of the game.

As soon as DeMar air-balled the attempt, NBA Twitter burst out with reactions.

It, indeed, was a tough loss for Chicago who was pretty close to maintaining their undefeated record. Both these teams now have 4 wins and 1 loss in the 5 games they’ve played so far.