Basketball

“Stephen Curry got put in Mikal Bridges jail!”: Warriors star puts in worst shooting performance ever in 104-96 loss to 17-win streak Phoenix Suns

"Stephen Curry got put in Mikal Bridges jail!": Warriors star puts in worst shooting performance ever in 104-96 loss to 17-win streak Phoenix Suns
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Giannis has the ability to do exactly what LeBron James does”: Bucks teammate, Pat Connaughton, showers the Finals MVP with comparisons to the Lakers superstar
Next Article
“No Loss November!!”: Devin Booker gloats over the Suns statement victory over Steph Curry and the Warriors as they extend their winning streak to 17
NBA Latest Post
“No Loss November!!”: Devin Booker gloats over the Suns statement victory over Steph Curry and the Warriors as they extend their winning streak to 17
“No Loss November!!”: Devin Booker gloats over the Suns statement victory over Steph Curry and the Warriors as they extend their winning streak to 17

Devin Booker takes to twitter to reiterate the fact that the Suns have not lost…