“Stephen Curry got put in Mikal Bridges jail!”: Warriors star puts in worst shooting performance ever in 104-96 loss to 17-win streak Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has the worst shooting night of his career during the much-anticipated game against the Phoenix Suns

When it comes to basketball, Stephen Curry is usually the closest thing there is to a god on earth. The kinds of shots he makes, his gravity, and his overall talent for the game just seem unreal. But today, perhaps, he was closer than ever to being just human out there on the court.

During this game, Stephen Curry could barely do anything. Shots he’d normally make with ease were clanging off the rim, he couldn’t get separation. And to add the cherry on top here, the man airballed an open loo from three. Sure, it was a few yards away from the three-point arc, but still. Have we ever seen him do that?

Even fans of the Chef will admit, he was abysmal today. However, even they probably wouldn’t be aware of just how bad his outing in Phoenix was, in reference to his NBA career.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

During this game, Stephen Curry only scored 12 points and was a -17. That is pretty bad, but oh boy does it get worse than that.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Stephen Curry had the worst shooting night of his career when taking at least 20 shots 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b6dnbJ2yvt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2021

Now, of course, this didn’t happen on its own. Suns star Mikal Bridges deserves all the credit in the world for such an anomaly.

The man ran around screens, and rounds around the court, chasing Curry, making sure he doesn’t get any space. He played suffocating defense on the guy possession after possession, to the point where it has us thinking his motor may just rival the Warriors star’s.

Until now, there wasn’t a single Stephen Curry stopper in the NBA, only players that could slow him down. But now, it seems the Suns may have the first, and potentially the only one of this kind. And frankly, it’ll be interesting to see if this truly stands to be true during the upcoming rematch in San Francisco.

