“Stephen Curry is not in that GOAT status conversation with Michael Jordan and LeBron James”: Antoine Walker claims that even a 5th ring is not going to help GSW star’s GOAT case

According to former NBA player Antoine Walker, Stephen Curry will never be able to be in the same category as LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

As if there were any doubts before, Stephen Curry has now solidified his legacy as one of the game’s greatest. With the way he has been tossing up shots from the three-point line, the Golden State Warriors leader is solely responsible for revolutionizing the league and making the modern NBA faster than ever before.

While being the GOAT three-pointer shooter, Chef Curry is also in the same tier as legend Magic Johnson when talking about the best point guards to play in the history of the game.

Having an illustrious 13-year career, Steph is definitely one of the most accomplished superstars of all time. Since getting drafted back in 2009, The Baby-Faced Assassin has made 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA teams, won 2 scoring titles, 2 regular-season MVPs, an All-Star Game MVP, the inaugural Western Conference Finals MVP, 4 NBA titles, and also got his hands upon the long-awaited Bill Russell MVP hardware this past week.

With Steph helping his San Francisco-based team win their 4th title since 2015, there have been several conversations about including him in the coveted all-time top 10 players list and even the addition of his name, competing with LeBron James and Michael Jordan, for the famous GOAT debate.

While calling him a top 10 player of all-time seems fair to former NBA player Antoine Walker, the former Celtics star just can’t fathom Chef Curry being in the same conversation as LeBron James.

“If Stephen Curry is able to win another title, he’ll be top 10 all-time”: Antoine Walker

In a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Things First”, Walker went on a passionate rant to explain why there cannot even be a conversation with Steph and Bron being in the same category.

According to Antoine, Curry might be a top 10 all-time player if he manages to win his 5th title, but still wouldn’t be in competition for the GOAT status alongside LBJ and MJ.

“I don’t understand why we’re having this type of discussion. When you think about LeBron James and Steph Curry, you don’t put them in the same category. LeBron James’ conversation is about Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, the top five players to ever play the game.

If Steph Curry is able to win another title, he’ll definitely be in the top ten all time. There’s no conversation when it comes to LeBron James and Steph Curry of all-time players, no matter what Steph does.

We’re talking about GOAT status. That’s Michael Jordan and LeBron. That’s where the conversation starts and stops. Steph is not in that type of category with those guys. And I’m not gonna sit here and entertain having a conversation or debate about LeBron James and Steph Curry be on the same level. No matter what Steph does the remaining of his career.”

While Curry may have the same number of championships as The King, the difference between their accolades is significantly huge – 2x MVPs, 3x Finals MVPs, 10x All-Star, 10x All-NBA, and 6x All-Defense.

This is gonna be a conversation in the next few days so let’s just put it to bed. 2x MVP

3x Finals MVP

10x All-Star

10x All-NBA

6x All-Defense That's the difference between LeBron and Steph. It's enough to make the Hall of Fame.

Not attacking Steph Curry or his legacy in any manner, but comparing him to the likes of the GOATs still seems to be a bit far-fetched.

