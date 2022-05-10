“I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight”: Stephen Curry reacts to Mike Brown’s 12-0 playoff record as Warriors head coach

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry gives his witty response on learning about Mike Brown’s 12-0 record in playoffs as GSW’s head coach.

There is no denying that the Warriors escaped a national embarrassment in Game Four of the western conference semi-finals. Stephen Curry and co would barely manage to beat a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant at home. Both teams had a horrid performance from the 3-point line.

While the Warriors shot 24.3% from beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were an inefficient 25.7%. The Dubs trailed for most of the game except for the final minute, with Curry stepping come clutch time, making all eight free throws with 45 seconds remaining to end regulation.

Head coach Steve Kerr was not present for the game, having tested positive for COVID-19. It was a double bonanza for assistant coach Mike Brown, who not only stepped up in his role during the absence of Coach Kerr but was announced the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Kings Announce Mike Brown as Head Coach READ MORE 📝➡️: https://t.co/vyKFP9vPye pic.twitter.com/L3KK34wdw5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 9, 2022

Brown improved his playoff record as Warriors head coach to 12-0. Nevertheless, the Dubs had one of their worst shooting games historically.

Stephen Curry has all of us in splits with his response on Mike Brown’s 12-0 record in the playoffs as head coach.

GSW Game Four win against the Grizzlies extended Brown’s faultless record to 12-0. The newly appointed Sacramento Kings head coach had an 11-0 run with the Dubs during the 2017 playoffs as Coach Kerr recovered from a severe back problem, having undergone surgery.

At the time, the Warriors were a juggernaut, with it being Kevin Durant’s first season in the Bay Area. Ultimately, Kerr would return right in time for the Finals, coaching his team to the Promise Land. Talking about Brown’s association with the GSW franchise, the former COY has spent 6-years under Kerr’s leadership.

With the Warriors leading 3-1 in the series against the Grizzlies, three-time champion Steph Curry would address Brown’s 12-0 record. The Warriors guard had a hilarious response when asked to comment on Brown’s 12-0 status.

“You talk about historically bad shooting, he was named head coach twice 24-hours. I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight. I don’t know how to explain all this. We are obviously happy for him and his next gig.”

“I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight.”@StephenCurry30 joked with @JaredSGreenberg after Mike Brown stepped in as head coach for the Game 4 win. pic.twitter.com/SjxnVAXFoi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

Curry’s comments once again show us the selflessness within the Warriors organization and how easy-going they are as a unit, always wishing good upon each other.

