“LeBron James has 432, Klay Thompson has 405, and Stephen Curry now has 500”: Former unanimous MVP creates playoff history with most three-pointers made

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry becomes the first player in NBA history to record 500 career play-off three-pointers.

Unanimously regarded as the greatest shooter ever, Stephen Curry created history in Game Four of the western conference semi-finals. The two-time MVP is the first player to sink 500 threes in the NBA playoffs, blazing ahead of LeBron James and Klay Thompson.

The superstar behind revolutionalizing the game, Curry continues to rewrite history books with his three-point shooting accolades. Earlier this season, the Warriors superstar surpassed Ray Allen, becoming the all-time leader in three-pointers made in the regular season.

Surprisingly, this has also been Curry’s most inefficient season from beyond the arc. For the first time in his 13-year career, the Warriors superstar shot below 40%, not factoring in the 2019-20 season, courtesy of his broken hand injury.

Also read: “Ja Morant, you broke the code on this play vs Stephen Curry?!”: NBA Twitter calls out Memphis Grizzlies star following Game 3 against Warriors

Curry was 38.0% from the 3-point line during the regular season, with his efficiency dipping further in the current playoffs at 37.2%.

Stephen Curry becomes the first player to sink 500 threes in the NBA playoffs.

Despite having the worst season, when it comes to efficiency from beyond the arc, Curry continues to cross milestones with his three-point statistics. The latest being the only player to record 500 three-pointers in NBA playoff history.

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 for being the first player in @NBA history to hit 500 threes in the postseason! pic.twitter.com/9RyHvBTYM6 — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) May 10, 2022

The ONLY player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff threes Wardell Stephen Curry II pic.twitter.com/9tbdSyh4uN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 10, 2022

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the first player in NBA History to have 500 career 3PM in the Playoffs! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/W7226Bifje — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

Stephen Curry is in a league of his own! He becomes the 1st player in NBA Postseason history to make 500 three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/X25Nrs2aM6 — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

Stephen Curry becomes the first player in NBA history to make 500 threes in the playoffs. However, the Warriors also became the first team to start 0-15 from 3 in a playoff game since the 2011 Thunder (0-16 in Game 3 of the WCF against the Mavericks; h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/h9etI5R8NN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2022

It’s ironic how Curry continues to collect accolades, despite having some of his worst performances from the three-point line this season. The past efforts of the two-time scoring champion seem to be yielding him results in the current season.

Also read: “Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson”: Bob McAdoo reveals the players whose games he thinks resemble the most to his own

There is no denying that Curry has set the bar high for upcoming shooters, creating a league of his own.