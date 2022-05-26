“Stephen Curry has won a championship last three years when Kendrick Lamar took out an album!”: Reddit user points out how Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers might propel the Warriors to a NBA Finals win

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors won a ring the last 3 times Kendrick Lamar took out an album. Can they make it 4/4?

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from making it to the NBA Finals. Going to Dallas, the Warriors took a 2-0 lead and returned to San Fran with the series being 3-1. Tonight, they take on Luka Doncic and co. for Game 5 at the Chase Center.

The Warriors would like to close out the series tonight, and then get some much-needed rest before the NBA Finals. However, closing out hasn’t been the best suit for these Dubs this year. In the previous two series, they faltered on their first attempt to close games, usually on the road. However, they did come home and wrap things up. Stephen Curry and co. would hope to do the same tonight.

So far, the Warriors are unbeaten at Chase in playoffs, and they’d like to keep it that way. Before the game tonight, a Reddit user brought up an interesting stat related to the Warriors and Kendrick Lamar.

Stephen Curry and co have won a title the last 3 times in years when Kendrick Lamar dropped an album

The Golden State Warriors dominated the latter half of the 2010s. Winning their first ring in 2015, they went to 5 straight Finals, winning 3 titles in the duration. A Reddit user brought up a random fact, that may be a coincidence, or maybe not?

The last 3 times the Warriors have won championships have been in 2015, 2017, and 2018. The last 3 albums Kendrick Lamar dropped were To Pimp a Butterfly(2015), DAMN(2017), and the Black Panther Soundtrack(2018).

This may be a total coincidence, but Kendrick Lamar dropping an album again in 2022, and the Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals?

If the Dubs manage to close out things tonight, they would be 4 wins away from making it 4/4 with Lamar albums. If that happens, they should probably sign the hip-hop artist, and make him release albums every year the Dubs are fit enough to contend.

The question that now remains is, can the Dubs capitalize on Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers?