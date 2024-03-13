Stephen Curry Hints at Building Affordable Housing 13 Months After Objecting to Bay Area’s Affordable Housing Plans

Last year, Stephen Curry was criticized for objecting to a Bay Area affordable housing plan. Although he wasn’t the only celebrity trying to stop the construction of a potential 16-unit townhome development, he received the most flak for his comment. Now, 13 months later, Steph is yet again in the news, related to the same subject. Fortunately, this time he is being praised as he talked about providing affordable housing for people in the Bay Area.

During a recent interview with Inc. Magazine, Curry talked about his plan to build affordable housing in the near future. This comes after a massive backlash that he faced regarding his comments on an upcoming project in Atherton, California. The issue that Curry had with the project was that the site was located very close to his $30 million house. The Currys wrote a letter to the city, stating that they have “major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

They requested that the development should not go through and if it can’t be stopped now then there should be measures to ensure that their privacy is maintained. Their suggestion to the city was “considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.” Other than the Currys, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen was also one of the notable people who wrote to the city.

The state review on their request is pending and the residents of Atherton have received partial concession. They’ve been ensured that if the project goes into development, it’ll be made at a lower density. While the NBA superstar was heavily criticized, this shouldn’t take away from the fact that he is truly committed to several social causes and always looks out for people.

Stephen Curry is committed to his social duties

Steph is one of the most charitable celebrities who understands the importance of giving back to the community. He uses his immense wealth and influence to try and make people’s lives better. Over the years, he has contributed to the Animal Rescue Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Brotherhood Crusade, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation among several other charities.

In fact, he is also willing to take the political route if it allows him to help more people. During a recent interview on CBS, Curry said that a presidential campaign is not completely out of the picture for him. He said,

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good…so, if that’s [politics] the way to do it,” then he’ll go that route as well.

Even though the Warriors forward’s reaction to the Atherton project came off as a rich man’s attitude, Chef Curry is undoubtedly one of the most humble and giving athletes in the league. Every man tries to keep his family safe from all harm in the world, so, the backlash seemed unwarranted. However, with this new announcement, Steph seems to be making amends wherever necessary.