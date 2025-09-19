Tyrese Haliburton Declares Steph Curry “Greatest Human Being”, Reflects on Their Relationship Coming Full Circle

Stephen Curry has more than earned the respect of his peers and opponents in the NBA. The four-time NBA Champion is widely considered one of the greatest shooters in league history, and backs up his consistent play each time he goes on the court.

Advertisement

But it’s The Chef’s kindness that makes him so beloved not just as a b-ball legend, but as a human being. Tyrese Haliburton thinks so at least. The Pacers’ superstar broke down why Curry is someone that a lot of players in the league look up to during an appearance on The Young Man and the Three.

Hali did the interview alongside acclaimed filmmaker and Knicks fanatic Spike Lee when Curry’s name got brought up in convo. This led the 25-year-old sensation to speak on how much of an influence the Warriors legend has had on his career.

“Steph is the greatest human being I’ve met in basketball. I’ve never met a better person. And the thing is I’ve never heard anybody say anything bad about Steph as a human being. He is so unbelievable. He remembers people. He cares about people. I can’t say enough good things about Steph,” stated Hali.

This tracks. The Chef doesn’t seem like he has a vicious bone in his body except for when he’s staring across from you at the arc with the game on the line. His philanthropy only proves that he likes to give back after becoming one of the highest-paid ballers in history.

Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler praised him similarly, saying, “He is the man. he is everything everybody says of him. more than anything, he’s just nice. I’m not talking about on the court.”

Hali then mentioned how he grew close to Steph thanks to being on the 2024 Olympics team. “The Olympic experience I think for me, I didn’t play a ton obviously, so a lot of it was for me to like learn and pick guys brains. Steph was just that guy for me,” he stated.

“After every practice, I was like, ‘I have to work out with Steph. I got to do what he’s doing,'” Tyrese claimed. “If I was on the other end of the gym, ‘Come on Ty we’re gonna go work out.'”

Not only that, but Hali and Steph have become very good friends. The Pacers superstar revealed that every time the two teams play they hang out after. “Every time I play Golden State, if it’s there or if it’s here, we’re gonna get dinner. We’re gonna hang out and spend some time together.”

It’s not just their time in the league that connects the two men either. “Growing up in Wisconsin, he was at David killing Wisconsin in the tournament, and now full circle for us to have this great relationship, it’s very special.”

Hali’s bond with Curry isn’t just about basketball. It’s about the kind of person Steph is. Everyone knows he’s the greatest shooter ever, but the way he treats people is what really sticks. That’s why their friendship feels different, and why Hali says it means so much to him.