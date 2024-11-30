Stephen Curry Injury Update (Nov 30th): Will Warriors Star Play Against Tonight Against Kevin Durant’s Suns?

Nov 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; An injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches during a time-out in first half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have lost their last three games after a strong 12-3 start to the season. A big reason behind their loss to the Thunder was Stephen Curry being a last-minute scratch. The team had a small break and are now heading out on a two-game road trip.

Their first stop is tonight as they take on Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns. Any time the Warriors face KD is a fun spectacle for the fans. However, the big question on everyone’s mind is whether Stephen Curry will be on the court.

According to the official injury report, Stephen Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE for the contest tonight. He’s on the injury report because of bilateral knee soreness.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (bilateral knee soreness) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game at Phoenix Suns. Full participant in today’s practice for Golden State. #Suns #DubNation — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 29, 2024

Even though Curry’s status isn’t set in stone yet, learning that he was a full participant in the practice yesterday is great news. Steve Kerr had talked to the press ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Thunder, where he was optimistic Curry would be available for the contest against the Suns.

For the Warriors, this is an important game to get back to their winning ways. However, it might be a tall task with the team potentially missing a few key pieces.

Stephen Curry joined by 5 other Warriors on the Injury Report

The Warriors might be in trouble tonight as they take on the Suns. While Stephen Curry is Questionable for the contest, he’s not the only one on the injury report. De’Anthony Melton is OUT because of his ACL injury. At the same time, Jonathan Kuminga is listed as PROBABLE due to illness. Kuminga missed two out of the last three games due to the same illness but suited up for the Dubs against the Thunder.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle injury. Gary Payton II is listed as PROBABLE with right adductor tightness. Gui Santos is OUT as he’s with the Warriors’ G League squad.

Taking on the Suns’ big three would need the Warriors’ best effort. KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal boast a 7-2 record when all three of them have suited up this season. The Warriors would hope to hand the Big 3 their third loss of the season.