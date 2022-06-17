“Stephen Curry is fabricating beef like Michael Jordan!”: Charles Barkley puts forth CONTROVERSIAL opinion on Warriors’ post-NBA Finals interviews

Charles Barkley comes out with a massive statement on Stephen Curry and the Warriors announcing their chips during post-Finals interviews

The Golden State Warriors have won an NBA championship yet again!

After some serious setbacks during the season, injuries, slumps, and a plethora of other things in the postseason, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have finally managed to win their 4th title. No matter what anyone says, they are nothing less than a dynasty.

Of course, this title did NOT come easy. There were plenty of naysayers, whether they be in the media, or even just on NBA Twitter. At every little setback, there was unbearably loud chatter on how the franchise just couldn’t win another ring. But, as he was posed prior, the reality was very, very different.

After winning the 2022 NBA Finals, Steph and his crew definitely didn’t forget all their chips. Heck, they even shouted a few out during post-game interviews, with Klay Thompson only being one of them.

“There’s this 1 Grizzlies player who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the reg. season & it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin bum. Going to mock us? Like, you ain’t ever been there before, bro. We been there.” Klay Thompson 🗣🔥 https://t.co/Q4Arkf6Frj pic.twitter.com/JU1YmaWQGz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2022

Others included Stephen Curry shouting Kendrick Perkins out for saying they wouldn’t win an NBA title and also shouting out fans for doing the same.

With all this going down, everyone’s favorite analyst Charles Barkley was left with no choice but to jump in. And let’s just say, his analysis did NOT disappoint!

Charles Barkley equates Stephen Curry and Warriors’ chips to how Michael Jordan used to create narratives in his head

Just a slight tangent here, if you somehow still haven’t seen ‘The Last Dance’, you need to go watch it right now!

Getting back on topic here, Michael Jordan has famously been known as perhaps the fiercest competitor in sports history. Heck, you could spill a droplet of water on him, and next thing you know, he’s taking all your money in Poker, while busting you’re a** and giving you 60, on the court.

Why is this relevant? Well, the thing with Jordan is, not all of his beef was… let’s say understandable.

Oftentimes, MJ was known to make narratives up ahead of matches, so that he was in the mood to kill, come game time. And this is something Charles Barkley has chosen to equate the Warriors’ to.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

We’ll be honest here. While we don’t think the Dubs went nearly as far as Michael Jordan did… we’d be lying if we said that there was absolutely no comparison here.

Even if it’s in the tiniest of ways, the Chuckster is right about this one.

