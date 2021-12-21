“Draymond Jr wants Klay Thompson back as much as everyone else!”: Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother get dishes from Draymond Green’s son on the Warriors bench against the Kings

Warriors’ Draymond Green brought his son Draymond Jr. courtside where he had adorable moments with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are back at home, after an 8-day, 5-game East road trip. They’re hosting their California neighbors, the Sacramento Kings tonight. After being away from home for over a week, Draymond Green decided to spend more time with his son, as he brought him courtside for the game.

Draymond Jr. has often been spotted at Warriors’ practices, usually working with Stephen Curry.

Dray knows how much DJ will appreciate this moment one day 💙👏 [via @Money23Green /IG] pic.twitter.com/8nTkejryB0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 3, 2021

Also Read: “Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who’s the daddy!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics

Draymond even commented about the same earlier this year. Tonight, Draymond Jr. won hearts with his dishes on the bench, while his father was busy dishing out assists for the team on the court.

Draymond Jr. wins hearts while dishing assists to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Draymond Jr. was keeping busy while he was on the Warriors’ bench tonight. He found ways to help out. Just like his father, DJ thinks about the team, and dished out assists to the Dubs superstars.

Draymond Green has taught his son about staying safe from COVID and made sure he wore a tiny mask before the game started.

Draymond Green’s son DJ is courtside with the team ahead of tipoff and Draymond helped him put on a tiny mask. I think the Warriors have a mascot tonight. 🥺 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 21, 2021

DJ carried on the same, handing Stephen Curry a mask when Curry checked out of the game.

Dray Jr. assisting Steph on the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/fTkQGCleiC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2021

Also Read: “If Ben Simmons plays, great, otherwise we’ll get someone who’ll help us”: Doc Rivers speaks about hobbled Sixers squad depth amid a Covid outbreak in the NBA

Later, when Chris Chiozza checked out of the game, DJ was asked to hand him a shooting shirt. However, DJ went to Klay Thompson and handed him the shirt instead. It was an adorable moment, and maybe DJ’s subtle way of telling Klay to come back soon.

Dray Jr. was trying to get Klay to suit up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/02bpxOav4J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2021

DJ dished an assist to his father as well, making sure his dad gets a towel too.

DJ making sure his dad has a towel 💙 pic.twitter.com/lVclgrYOsi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2021

DJ seems to be a lucky mascot for the team, and we can expect him to show up to a lot more Warriors games during the holiday season.