“I’m the petty king, and I’ve seen all online trash talk!”: Stephen Curry shoots back at NBA Twitter for trolling on his shirt about Ayesha Curry’s culinary skills

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to Media Day question brilliantly ahead of game 6 of NBA Finals vs Boston Celtics

Celtics fans need to be worried Stephen Curry shot as bad as he did in game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Ever since he came back from his wrist injury, the man has almost seemed like a better player overall. He seems far more clutch now, harboring a no-holds-barred, killer mentality he didn’t quite have before.

To be more clear, earlier, he was the wholesome player who would do well occasionally in the postseason, but tap out when the moment got too big for him. Now… well, the man seems thirsty for blood, like every opponent in the postseason personally looked him the wrong way. And he absolutely won’t have it.

If you believe that’s just an exaggeration, we have something to show you. What, you ask?

Well after game 5, the man wore a very interesting shirt online, one shown in the tweet below.

Keep @ayeshacurry’s name outta your damn mouths – @StephenCurry30 allegedly 🫡💀😂 pic.twitter.com/RFC9y0SnQI — mycs – curry is FMVP (3-2) (@mycaalteza) June 14, 2022

Needless to say, he was trolled left and right.

Both the Celtics and the Warriors participated in media day, ahead of game 6 of the NBA Finals. And here, Stephen Curry had some very important information to reveal to the public.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry calls himself the ‘petty king’ ahead of game 6 vs Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry doesn’t often get petty with basketball. But when he does… well let’s just say it’s curtains for the other team.

Why do we say that? Well, because he said THIS, during the prior mentioned media day.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Steph Curry: “I’m the petty king. So I know all about everything and I use it as entertainment and have fun with it.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cEDqxBi5r9 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 15, 2022

Ah yes, The proverbial death by a thousand cuts in basketball.

As we said, Celtics fans need to be REALLY worried about Stephen Curry’s bad game in game 5 of this series. Because as he said, he’s seen ALL the trash talk online.

And when that happens, it isn’t Stephen Curry who takes the court. It is the version of Michael Jordan that has taken just about everything in the whole darn world personally.

