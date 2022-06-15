‘Stephen Curry is 2.6 percentage points more loved than Michael Jordan’: Research shows that NBA fans speak more positively about the Warriors star than Bulls legend

Stephen Curry is one of the most likeable players in the league right now, and it may surprise you, but he’s more liked than even Michael Jordan.

The Warriors star has always had the ability to charm everyone around him with both his play and his demeanor. Off the court, he’s a loving dad and a perfect role model for younger children looking to make it in the basketball world.

His smile, his laugh, his classic pre-game workout routine, everything about him is something that can make you happy on any given day. Curry’s never been the villain of the league, and he likely never will be.

These Finals have only elevated Curry’s likeness. His play has been terrific, leagues above anyone else in the series even after a poor game five performance. Nobody even remembers the Durant days anymore as debates have widely settled that it was Durant who benefited more from joining GSW than Curry.

“Obviously, I’m not shy to keep shooting.”@StephenCurry30 catches up with @JaredSGreenberg

ahead of Game 6 🎥 pic.twitter.com/xWeOIZAyfY — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 15, 2022

Also Read: ‘It’s blashphemy, but I would replace Wilt Chamberlain with Stephen Curry’: Stephen A Smith explains why Curry’s fourth ring would be monumental for his place in the NBA top 10 list

Stephen Curry is apparently more loved than Michael Jordan

Betway has been conducting research on conversations surrounding some of the top players in the league, both past and present and their results were pretty interesting.

Using Linkfluence, which “crawls data mentions across the internet” to make judgements. According to the study, Curry had 14.8% of conversations surrounding him being positive compared to Michael Jordan who had only 12.2%.

The results may not be as surprising as they seem. After all, Jordan made a lot of enemies in the league when he played. His trash talking stories are legendary, and he repeatedly found ways to make sure his opponents were shot down.

However, for as liked as Curry is, he isn’t even on top on the list. Derrick Rose leads the way with 27.1%, and the rest of the top five looks like this:

Derrick Rose, 27.1% Allen Iverson, 23.9% Kobe Bryant, 17.8% Giannis Antetokounmpo, 17% Stephen Curry, 14.8%

It’s definitely an interesting list, but it gives some insight into how people view these athletes. After all, at the end of the day they’re people just like us.

Also Read: ‘Drake, how dare you compare yourself to Kobe Bryant’: NBA fans roast Canadian rapper for likening SBL Championship win to Lakers’ Game 7 win vs Celtics