“Stephen Curry spotted hooping at an amusement park”: The Finals MVP is in no mood to listen to his trainer’s advice

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry spotted shooting hoops at an amusement park less than a week since winning his 4th NBA championship.

Stephen Curry is one of the happiest human beings on the planet, and rightly so. The Chef had one of the best seasons of his career with the perfect ending. Beginning with becoming the league’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, followed by an ASG MVP, WCF MVP, and winning his 4th title.

However, the biggest highlight of this phenomenal run was Curry earning his first-ever Finals MVP, silencing all his critics and naysayers. In his previous 3-title runs, Curry was supposedly never the best player on his team, with Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant lifting the Bill Russell award.

Nevertheless, Steph was on a record-breaking spree come these playoffs, not limiting himself merely to offense. The two-time league MVP averaged 6.0 RPG and 2.0 SPG, putting on his rare clutch gene to full display.

Steph defense vs opposing PGs this playoffs — Monte Morris: 33%

— Ja Morant: 22%

— Luka Doncic: 39%

— Marcus Smart: 33% Respect him defensively.#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/dSv6iiaKmZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is the first player ever to average 30 points

5 rebounds

5 assists

5 threes in a Finals series. pic.twitter.com/RfgRDOf7XT — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Recently, the 3-point King was spotted hooping at an amusement park. Surprisingly, trainer Brandon Payne had outlined an off-season plan for Curry that required him to not shoot for weeks.

“Steph will take significant time off. He won’t shoot a ball for a couple of weeks.” Stephen Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne on the offseason program following a championship run. (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 22, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry hooping at an amusement park.

Unanimously regarded as the best shooter to ever play the game, Curry can never get enough of making buckets, never mind which place it be. In the past, we’ve witnessed Curry indulge in a game of HORSE, whether it be Dell Curry or Kevin Durant.

Steph getting shots up at the amusement park 🧸 The grind never stops (via vip_berto/IG) pic.twitter.com/5KYadi62du — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2022

Bro taking all the prizes from those kids 😔 — dushii🥇 (@YoDushii) June 23, 2022

you know those hoops are a scam when even steph curry himself be missing — Matt ⚜️ (@mlc22_) June 23, 2022

And AD hasn’t shot a ball since April??? Warriors in 4 with all due respect 😭😭 — G Shiesty (@tmlgsw31) June 23, 2022

He’s getting ready to get another ring — Eddy Parera (@RealEddyParera) June 23, 2022

gotta work out that alcohol he had too much during the celebration party 🤣 — a.k.a.ong (@insatiableblue) June 23, 2022

Curry’s adrenaline rush is in no mood to slow down despite his trainer’s directive to not shoot the ball. “Shooter shoot,” they say.

