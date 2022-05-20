“Stephen Curry is NOT the same player he was in his other Finals runs” : Stat reveals how Warriors no. 30 has been shooting three’s at a lower clip than LeBron James

Stephen Curry is often credited to have stepped up the weaponizing of the three-point shot in the NBA.

Without a question the greatest shooter in the game, Stephen Curry only recently broke the record for most three-point shots made in NBA history.

The Warriors star’s gravity is unparalleled and in quality and quantity stands in a class of his own. However, recently, his three-point shot and his free throw rate have dipped noticeably.

Still a remarkable threat from deep, this might merely be perceived as a rare shooting slump. Such is Curry’s greatness that even this blip in efficiency has been well documented.

Stephen Curry has still found ways to contribute at a high level as the Warriors find themselves at the Conference Finals. With his teammates including young Jordan Poole stepping up, the Warriors are primed for another deep playoff run.

Has Curry’s shot percentage fallen significantly?

By Curry’s standards, yes. Over his last 341 attempts, Stephen Curry has made only 120 of them, amounting to a mere 35.2%. A career 42% shooter from range, this marks a considerable drop in efficiency.

Last 341 playoff 3 point attempts: LeBron James: 123-341 (36.1%)

Stephen Curry: 120-341 (35.2%) Yes, it’s real. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) May 20, 2022

In comparison, LeBron James whose only knock in offense has been his lack of a reliable three-point shot has made threes at a better clip over the same number of attempts.

While this also points at LeBron’s improvement over time, it also displays a deviance from the normal efficiency at which Curry has shot over his career.

With Klay, Poole and Wiggins left to fire threes, the Warriors’ offense hasn’t been hurt as much by this drop. Curry’s gravity as a shooter is still incredible and the Warriors’ system has made the best of his pull over opposition defenders.

The spotlight will be on Curry as this trend becomes more noticeable. Whether this is a mere deviation from the norm or the beginning of the end is to be seen.

