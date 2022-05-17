“With the game on the line, I’ll take Stephen Curry over Luka Doncic!”: Stephen A Smith chooses Warriors’ superstar over Mavericks’ star, claims Dubs in 6

Stephen A Smith says he would pick Stephen Curry over Luka Doncic to hit a clutch shot, claims Warriors would win in 6 games

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Conference Finals, after 2 long years. After beating Memphis Grizzlies in 6 games, the Warriors are now headed to their 6th Conference Finals in 8 years. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are on the stage after 11 years, with the last time being during their 2011 NBA Championship.

Stephen Curry is leading the Warriors so far, averaging 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 11 games so far. He has gotten great help from Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, taking off the scoring pressure. On the other hand, Luka Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in the 2022 Playoffs.

It is set to be an incredible matchup between the two star guards, as they fight for the NBA Finals berth.

Stephen A Smith picks Stephen Curry over Luka Doncic in clutch moments

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are battle tested. Having been to 5 NBA Finals, they know what they’re doing deep in the playoffs. On the other hand, Luka Doncic has moved past the first round for the first time this year, and has made his way straight to the Conference Finals.

Today, the First Take crew were talking about the WCF matchup, when Stephen A Smith talked about the two guards. Luka has been brilliant in the playoffs, having a career average of 32.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. However, SAS believes in clutch situations, deep in the playoffs, he’d take Steph over Luka.

.@stephenasmith says he’d rather have Steph over Luka with the game on the line 👀 “We’re not throwing any shade on Luka Dončić whatsoever. I’m simply elevating Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/AWT7s1jKSg — First Take (@FirstTake) May 17, 2022

Smith meant no disrespect to Luka, but was just pointing out how he believes Steph is better.

Ever since Klay Thompson’s injury, SAS has been riding with the Warriors, claiming they’d win it all when he returns. His statement hasn’t changed yet, and he’s still riding with the Dubs, picking them to win the WCF in 6 games.

Warriors in 6. pic.twitter.com/jRoDOmTagm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 16, 2022

We’ll have to see how things go, as Game 1 is tomorrow night at Chase Center.