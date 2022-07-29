“Stephen Curry is one of the greatest ever, somewhere between 10 and 20”: Charles Barkley walks back on his 2x MVP being better than Isiah Thomas take

Charles Barkley might be of the funniest people in sports media, but his legendary status in the game of basketball makes it hard to ignore his takes.

Stephen Curry took a giant leap on the all-time this past season. First, officially became the greatest shooter of all time, when he passed Ray Allen on the all-time list of most 3-pointers made by an NBA player in December.

Then in June 2022, he did something that he hadn’t been able to do in his first 3 championship successes with the Dubs. After leading his team to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years span, the 34-year-old point guard won his first-ever Finals MVP award.

That award for some reason was the major argument for most people who had doubts about him being among the category of all-time greats. As soon as he won it, the likes of Barkley were thrilled to crown him as one of GOAT point guards, even above Isiah Thomas and maybe just behind Magic Johnson.

“This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever.” —Charles Barkley on where Steph Curry now ranks on his list of the greatest players in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/X1gKnxRaxt — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 17, 2022

But now, the TNT main man has walked back on his take for some reason.

Charles Barkley walks back on his take that Stephen Curry has taken over Isiah Thomas in GOAT point guards category

“He’s one of the greatest ever, somewhere between 10 and 20,” Chuck recently told NBC Sports Bay Area from the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Barkley continued, “I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” but he had said Curry was better than Thomas. Maybe he was too excited at the time and seems like he has come to senses after Steph’s hilarious reaction to his Top-70 odds in the celebrity golf event, American Century Championship.

Anyways Barkley continued his arguable “praise” for the Warriors’ main man, “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.”

No, no, he did not forget Magic Johnson. “Magic Johnson is a little unique because he’s a 6-foot-10 point guard,” Barkley said. “He played it differently. But I put Steph right up there with Isiah Thomas as the best little guards to ever play the game.”

It took banter with Curry to make Chuck see that as good as Curry might have become, Isiah was one of the best two-way point guards and is the only legend of the game who has won a title while defeating Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan’s teams.