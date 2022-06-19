“This is painful for me to say but Stephen Curry just passed Isiah Thomas as the best small guard!”: Charles Barkley gives his flowers to Warriors star after winning his 4th Championship

NBA legend Charles Barkley admits that Stephen Curry has surpassed Isiah Thomas on the all-time small guards’ list

The world of basketball, after spiraling into uncertainty since 2019, seems to have found a footing once again. Ever since the Warriors faced a plethora of injuries during the 2019 Finals and in the months following it, the NBA championship was wide open and up for grabs. It was the Toronto Raptors who got the first shot, then the Los Angeles Lakers, and then the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, with Klay Thompson back, and the Warriors having a healthy Big-3 again, they took their place back at the top of the league. Stephen Curry led the effort as Dubs took down the Boston Celtics in the Finals to secure the ring. This is their 4th championship in eight seasons.

For his efforts, Stephen Curry was awarded the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy, the one piece that was missing from his mantle. After getting the same, Steph is now a lock-in the Top-10 All-Time. Charles Barkley talked about the same as well.

Charles Barkley admits Stephen Curry has surpassed Isiah Thomas

When one thinks of the top point guards of all time, they often picture Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Chris Paul, and more. Stephen Curry used to get left off the list for some wild reason, but now, he made sure that doesn’t happen anymore. After his 2022 Playoffs run, Steph has cemented his place as one of the, if not, the best point guards of all time.

Charles Barkley, after seeing Steph perform, ranked him ahead of his 80s/90s peer, Isiah Thomas. As a guest on Get Up, Chuck said,

“This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever. That’s just my personal opinion. I mean, 4 championships. Because, Isiah Thomas, to me, is the greatest little one guard ever. So I think for me, this pushes him past Isiah Thomas as the greatest small point guard ever.”

“This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever.” —Charles Barkley on where Steph Curry now ranks on his list of the greatest players in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/X1gKnxRaxt — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 17, 2022

Steph has carved his way to get to this spot, and he’s not going anywhere. He’s an all-time great, and it’s nice to see him finally get some recognition.