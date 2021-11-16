“Warriors are the best team in the league, but it’s just game 15 out of 82”: Kevin Durant downplays mouthwatering Nets clash vs Stephen Curry and co tomorrow evening

Kevin Durant isn’t going to be playing any kind of mind games ahead of the mouthwatering first clash of the year between the Nets and the Warriors.

The Slim Reaper was, without bias, the single best playoff performer on the Golden State Warriors. He spent 3 seasons in the Bay Area and allowed Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and co to rack up accolades.

But anyone with even a modicum of basketball knowledge knows that when the going went tough in the playoffs and open shots were hard for the Warriors to find, KD was the ultimate cheat code.

Kevin Durant going down with an injury in the 2019 playoffs was the sole reason they couldn’t threepeat. KD suffered a terrible Achilles injury that prevented him from finishing out the Finals after a rushed comeback.

After that, he’s signed with the Brooklyn Nets and is yet to play at a full Chase Center. What can KD expect from the Bay Area crowd, one whom he gave more bragging rights with his Finals MVP performances?

Kevin Durant downplays Nets vs Warriors matchup, as expected

It’s clear that any animosity Warriors fans may have extends only to downplaying his career in front of Steph’s. However, there’s more at stake when the 2 teams meet each other this year.

The Nets and the Warriors have both been the class of their Conferences through 20% of the regular season. They are going to come full throttle at each other in their first clash this year.

It’s definitely going to be a hell of a game, but KD is focusing on the basketball side of it:

“It’s just another game, I mean it’s 15 games into the season. Obviously, they are the best team in the league and they’re playing at an elite level.”

“It’s a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we’re not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup.”

“We’re not looking at it anything like this, you know? It’s another opportunity for us to build up who we are, figure out what we wanna do out there, and keep pushing.”

Kevin Durant isn’t buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday: “It’s a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we’re not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup” pic.twitter.com/edo0QscHRL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

