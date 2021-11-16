“Draymond Green, you gotta use whatever you can, to serve as that chip on your shoulder!”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning discover one of the things that push the Warriors’ star

Warriors’ Draymond Green lists the names of all 34 people drafted before him, surprises Payton and Eli Manning while doing so

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Brooklyn, preparing to face the Nets tomorrow night. After the loss to the Hornets last night, Stephen Curry and co would like to work on their mistakes and get back to their winning ways. Kevin Durant and co would like to keep their win streak alive and extend it even further.

Before the game tomorrow night, Draymond Green is keeping busy tonight. Draymond was invited on ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning host the broadcast and enjoyed having Green over. Draymond talked about his relations with Charles Barkley, trash-talked Peyton Manning, and was a blast to catch. The Manning duo got to see a side of Green they’d heard of before, but never witnessed in person.

Draymond Green names players drafted before him in the 2012 Class

The Golden State Warriors would have never expected what a great steal they were getting in the 2012 draft. They drafted three players that year. They picked Harrison Barnes as the 7th pick, Festus Ezeli as the 30th pick, and Draymond Green as the 35th.

Being a second-round pick has always been a thing that has bothered Draymond Green. He’s used this as a chip on his shoulder, and so far, has had the most success as compared to others from his class. Draymond has always surprised everyone by being able to list all the 34 players picked ahead of him, in the correct order. He surprised the Manning duo tonight, by doing just the same.

Peyton Manning was impressed, and claimed that it’s necessary to have such things that serve as the chip on your shoulder.

Well, whatever serves the purpose for Green, and help him do his best for the Dubs. Facing the Nets tomorrow night wouldn’t be easy, and getting Dray riled up before that might just be the boost the Warriors need.