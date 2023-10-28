“Stephen Curry Is So Unselfish!”: Chris Paul Reacts to Steph’s 41-Point Performance Against Kings, Glad About Warriors Dynamics

The Golden State Warriors edge out the Sacramento Kings yet again. After winning the last two postseason duels in Sac-Town, the Warriors continued their hot streak as they secured their first road win of the season. Last year, it took Stephen Curry and co. 9 road games to get a win. However, this year, they have Chris Paul, who played a big role in making sure they get a win on their first road game.

After the game, Paul talked to Bonta Hill of NBCS Bay Area. He was asked about Steph, who had dropped 41 in the game.

“Man, tough. Tough. I tell people all the time, I used to be the one to have to guard him. So when they’re fouling and holding, I’m telling ref, they fouling! He[Stephen Curry] is so unselfish. He plays the right way.”

However, it’s not only CP3 who’s glad he’s there. Stephen Curry was shining even brighter with Chris Paul on the floor. The 2x MVP was relieved of his ball-handling duties, making him even more lethal. While this gave Steph the freedom to move around and score, CP3 helped keep the Warriors’ turnover in check. In his two games as a Warrior, CP3 has recorded 21 assists while turning over the ball only four times.

In the post-game conference, Paul talked about the same again. “Playing with those guys makes the game a lot easier,” said Paul when asked how it was like to share the floor with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Can Chris Paul be the solution to Stephen Curry and co’s turnover problem?

In the small sample size we have so far, Chris Paul has been brilliant with handling the rock. He secured a double-double tonight, with 1o points, 12 assists, and 3 steals to go with the same. The best part is that he just had three turnovers in the entire game. Ever since Steve Kerr took over the reins of the team in 2014, there has been no player with a usage rate like CP3’s with as low turnovers as he has.

Not only would CP3 help the Warriors cut down the TOs in game, but also, help the guys in the training work on cutting down the ‘careless’ turnovers. “Chris is going to help in that regard,” is what Steve Kerr had said after the loss to the Suns, talking about the turnovers.

We’ll have to see how it continues and whether CP3 can help the team solve one of it’s biggest problems.