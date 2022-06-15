“Stephen Curry is the first mixed superstar; he plays like he’s black, but celebrates like he’s white!”: When comedian Lewis Belt roasted Warriors star during DeMarcus Cousin’s ‘Boogie’s Comedy Slam’

When Stephen Curry got roasted during DeMarcus Cousins’ “Boogie’s Comedy Slam!” by comedian Lewis Belt, joked about how Curry acts

Wardell Stephen Curry II is the best shooter to ever touch the basketball. At this point in time, there are no arguments about the same at all. Steph singlehandedly changed the way people approach the game and they utilize the 3-point line.

Apart from his shooting, Steph is also an incredibly talented ball-handler. He can dribble his way out of any type of defense and get to his spots. He can make plays for himself, or his teammates with ease. Despite his excellence, Steph is often overlooked when one thinks of the greats of the game.

Perhaps it’s his goofiness or his down-to-Earth attitude, Curry is often neglected when one thinks of their Top-10 or Top-20 lists. Heck, people often don’t even call him Top-5 of the current era. However, he’s been proving people wrong one by one.

Also Read: “Ja Morant with 791 million views, while Stephen Curry nearly doubling it with 1.4 billion”: Bizarre stat showcases how the GSW MVP has been dominating NBA’s social media presence

Once, during DeMarcus Cousins’ “Boogie’s Comedy Slam”, Steph became the butt of a joke, and he took it graciously.

“Stephen Curry is the first mixed superstar”: Lewis Belt jokes at Warriors’ star’s expense

DeMarcus Cousins hosted ‘Boogie’s Comedy Slam’ in San Francisco, where he got his choice of handpicked comedians, including Gary Owen, Karlous Miller, Red Grant, and Tony Roberts. He got his then team, the Warriors, in audience, and gave the comedians all rights to target each and every one of them.

Lewis Belt went after Stephen Curry. He went to talk about Curry’s ethnicity. Curry has a mixed ethnicity, and Belt talked about how Steph is the first mixed superstar. He joked about how Steph plays like a black man, but when it comes to celebrate his shots, he turns white.

Belt isn’t wrong. Steph has had quite a few celebrations over the years, each better than the last.



Also Read: “Ayesha Curry posts adorable video of Canon Curry dribbling like his dad!”: Stephen Curry’s son mimics his routine and Twitter is already buzzing about the next great player

Well, as long as it works for Steph, no one should have the right to mock him for it.

The Dubs are 1 win away from their 4th championship in 8 years, and they’d need the Chef to break a few of these out on Thursday.