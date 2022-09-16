The Orlando Magic call Luka Doncic a better player than Stephen Curry

Even Stephen Curry winning Finals MVP apparently wasn’t enough to place him over Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry finally got his long-awaited Finals MVP. And boy did he deserve it.

At times during the series vs the Celtics, it almost looked like he was the only man showing up. Then of course, Andrew Wiggins and the others stepped up, and suddenly, you have the former baby-faced assassin winning his 4th ring in spectacular fashion.

Along the way to his title, Steph had to lock horns with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, a team he put away in just 5 games. But, despite dominating those games thoroughly, somehow, someway, the website of a certain NBA franchise still thinks it isn’t quite clear who the best point guard of the league is.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic is placed above Stephen Curry on the list of the top 10 point guard in the NBA

Luka Doncic is a brilliant player. In fact, he is one of the few players in the history of the NBA, who perhaps has the potential to be the greatest of all time.

But, even with that being said, he isn’t quite this good, right?

https://t.co/HFATR3VXga’s top 10 PGs in the NBA entering next season: 1. Luka Doncic

2. Steph Curry

3. Ja Morant

4. Trae Young

5. Darius Garland

6. Kyrie Irving

7. Damian Lillard

8. LaMelo Ball

9. Chris Paul

10. James Harden — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 14, 2022

Stephen Curry is one of the favorites in discussions of the best player in the league right now, irrespective of position. So, frankly, it goes without saying that the greatest point guard of all time, is also the best point guard in the game right now.

The fact that there is even the slightest of doubts about this… looks like Stephen Curry is about to take something personally once again.

