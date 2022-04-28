“Stephen Curry isn’t a clutch playoff player?!”: Warriors’ superstar moves up to 4th spot behind Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on most 30-point games in series clinching games

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry further establishes his greatness, as he dropped 30 to kick the Nuggets and advance to the semis

The Golden State Warriors become the first Western team in the 2022 Playoffs to book their semi-finals berth. Last night, they hosted reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets for Game 5. Being up 3-1, the Warriors had a chance to seal their first series win at the Chase Center, and they did not miss out on that chance.

Entering the 4th quarter with an 8-point deficit, the Warriors were propelled by Stephen Curry. He scored 11 out of his 30 points in the 4th and made sure the Nuggets couldn’t force a Game 6.

Stephen Curry scored 9 of his 30 points in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the game. Steph was 3/3 from the field, and all of his buckets were during a one possession game each time. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/jr5ACRXy2m — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 28, 2022

Steph finished the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Stephen Curry is a clutch playoff player

There has been a narrative circulating around the NBA since the 2016 Finals. According to a lot of ‘experts’ and ‘analysts’, Stephen Curry chokes in the playoffs, and he’s not a clutch playoff performer.

Well, to address the first point, in his 117 playoff appearances, Curry has averaged 26.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. These numbers, in no way, are bad for any player. Secondly, after his 30-piece tonight, Steph has moved onto the 4th spot on the list of players with most 30-point games with a chance to clinch a playoff series.

Steph only trails Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, and is tied with Larry Bird.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk)

I hope as Steph keeps showing his brilliance, people get to learn that these narratives around the Baby Faced Assassin are all biases. The Chef is a phenomenal player, doesn’t matter whether it’s the regular season, or the playoffs.