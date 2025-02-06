Stephen Curry Knew Reunion With Kevin Durant Was “Extremely Unlikely” Despite Warriors FO Underestimating Suns Star’s “Coldness”

The Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler yesterday, but their first option was reuniting with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, which also would have sent Butler to Phoenix, his preferred destination. That move was squashed by Durant himself, who had no interest in returning to the organization he had won two championships with. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on the details that prevented a KD-Golden State reunion, referencing a conversation between Durant and Stephen Curry that convinced the latter that “a reunion was extremely unlikely.”

From all indications, it appears that this trade would have gone through if not for Durant’s unwillingness to make it happen. Interestingly, unlike his teammate Bradley Beal, Durant does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, so the trade still could have been made despite his objections. From the Warriors’ perspective though, trading for someone who has no interest in coming to your team wouldn’t be a positive move, no matter how good that player is.

The Warriors seemed surprised back when Durant opted to leave them the first time, and they were again surprised now by his coldness toward returning. Part of that may have to do with how poorly received his signing with Golden State was at the time, as pundits and fans alike lambasted him for joining what was already a superteam. Durant also clashed with Draymond Green during his time with the Dubs, which could also explain his unwillingness to go back.

Kevin Durant had a good reason not to want to go back to Golden State

It’s not uncommon for NBA players to beef when they’re on rival teams, but Draymond Green is the rare example of a player who fights with his teammates too. He famously punched Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice, leading to Poole’s eventual exit for the Wizards, and he and Durant were often at each other’s throats during Durant’s three-year tenure in Golden State.

Green recently apologized to Poole for sucker-punching him, but he’s still not on the friendliest of terms with Durant. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. clearly underestimated just how negative Durant’s feelings toward Green and the franchise are, especially given that he essentially opted to remain in purgatory with a Suns team that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere over going back to the place where he found the most success in his 17-year career.

This story should serve as a reminder of how amazing it is that the Warriors have been able to be successful for so long. Green has been an integral part of the Golden State dynasty with his defense, playmaking, and leadership. But given the way things ended with Poole and Durant, it’s kind of incredible that Green and Curry have never had a falling out.

The Warriors don’t have time to rue their missed chance with Durant. At 25-25 and fresh off a brutal loss to the Jazz last night, they desperately need to hit the ground running when Butler arrives if they hope to make something of this season.