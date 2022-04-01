“Stephen Curry or Rocco?! I’ll drink that cricket tea”: Klay Thompson gulps down a drink on Serge Ibaka’s show after being unable to select between his Splash Brother and his dog

Serge Ibaka asked Klay Thompson to pick one between the two – Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry and his dog Rocco.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are one of the most accomplished backcourt duos in NBA history. Being teammates for more than a decade now, Klay and Steph are always in-sync on the hardwood and have an extremely solid relationship off the floor.

If you are an avid GSW fan, you’d surely know Thompson’s high level of affection for his pet dog. If there is one thing Klay is seen doing more than shooting the ball into the hoop, it is spending time with Rocco.

It would be criminal to force Klay to select among the two – his oldest teammate or his dog. Serge Ibaka, for one, really wanted to know the answer to this question. However, Klay’s response?! Purely priceless.

Klay Thompson chooses to drink a glass full of cricket tea rather than selecting between Stephen Curry and Rocco

On Ibaka’s show “How Hungry Are You”, the 6-foot-10 big man asked Thompson to pick one between Steph and Rocco. Unable to select one, Klay went ahead with the forfeit without giving it much thought. What was the forfeit you may ask?! Taking a sip of a glass of cricket (yes, the insect) tea.

Here, have a look at Thompson’s wholesome act.

Picking one of the two was practically impossible. Hence, drinking cricket tea, irrespective of how disgusting it may sound, seemed like the best option. Wise decision, Klay.

