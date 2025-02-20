Stephen Curry Seemingly Shows Support To Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Support For ‘Running It Back’

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are reportedly back together. They were recently spotted at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen, Colorado. This has sparked dating rumors between the two and Stephen Curry seems to be in support of this relationship.

Booker and Jenner have been an on-again, off-again couple for a long time. The couple seemingly reconnected during the All-Star Games break as the Suns star had some off time on his schedule.

Their picture taken at the Bistro has gone viral on the internet, leading to a ton of speculation on the status of their relationship. The same picture was posted on Instagram by phoenixsunhoop with the caption, “Run it back.” Fans clearly want to see them back together and are happy that they’re getting to spend some time together.

Among those who are happy for Booker and Jenner is the Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Steph liked the post on Instagram, seemingly giving his blessing to his USA Basketball teammate. While there’s no direct link between the couple and Steph, it seems like he’s simply rooting for them from afar.

Steph Curry liked a post that said “Run it back” after Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were seen back together 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hyTXPkIxH4 — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) February 19, 2025

Steph isn’t one to be chronically online. He’s also not one to leave a like on a lot of social media posts, so it’s possible that he likes the direction the Suns star is headed in his personal life. Booker and Jenner have been spotted together a couple of times since the Colorado incident.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are together

Both of them are high-profile individuals and have a long history, so, the rumor of them getting back together was bound to make headlines. As per US Weekly, Booker and Jenner are “very much together.” Citing their sources, US Weekly recently revealed that they were seen together at a friend’s dinner party in NYC.

“Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private. But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends,” the media house reported. According to their report, “Kendall thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now.”

Booker is having a great season so far. In 48 games, he is averaging 26.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4 rebounds. However, his team is struggling in the West as they are in the 11th position and are on a three-game losing streak. The Suns will play the Spurs tonight at the Moody Center in Texas.