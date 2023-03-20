“I Get Paid to be in a Commercial With Michael Jordan?” Jamal Crawford Was MJ’s Stunt Double in Iconic ’23 vs 39′ Gatorade Promotion

The Chicago Bulls are one of the greatest franchises in NBA history. With six championships to their name, the Bulls were home to some of the best to ever step foot onto a basketball court. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Artis Gilmore, and Dennis Rodman are but a few.

Another such legend who wore the red and white threads of the Bulls is Jamal Crawford. J Crossover spent four seasons in Chicago, including his rookie year. And, as far as he was concerned, playing in the United Center, was a dream come true.

But, as a 21-year-old his dreams took a turn far beyond his imagination. After all, little did he expect, that in his sophomore year in Chicago, he would be asked to play a young Michael Jordan in a Gatorade ad. That too at the request of His Airness himself.

Jamal Crawford played the role of a young Michael Jordan in the legendary “23 vs 39” Gatorade commercial

Jamal Crawford recently celebrated his birthday, turning 43. Hard to imagine, considering just a few years ago, the man was dazzling fans in the NBA with his immaculate ball-handling skills.

20 seasons in the league saw him average 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists per game. Additionally, he is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner and 2018’s NBA Teammate of the Year. Quite the resume, but perhaps nothing in comparison to what is possibly the highlight of his career.

In 2001, during his sophomore year with the Chicago Bulls, Crawford was recruited to work with Michael Jordan. To be exact, he was asked to play a young MJ in the iconic “23 vs 39” Gatorade commercial. Something that he described to The Athletic, as unbelievable.

“I can’t even say it was a dream come true because I never even dreamed that. You don’t dream stuff like that. So I just couldn’t believe it. To this day, it still doesn’t feel real. But I remember him wanting me to play him in the commercial, and I was like, “Well, what do I have to do?” And he’s like, “We just play one-on-one. Read a couple of lines and we play one-on-one.” He was really talking trash and we played and it was just a fun time. We shot it at the United Center, which I was very familiar with because that’s where our games were. And I actually got paid for it. I’m like, “Man, I get paid to be in a commercial with him?” I would’ve paid him and just said let me anywhere on set.”

In honor of Jamal Crawford’s 43rd birthday, did you know that he was a “young” Michael Jordan stunt double in the ‘23 vs. 39’ Gatorade commercial? 🤔 Happy birthday, @JCrossover! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DrLzjdThKy — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) March 20, 2023

It certainly is a significant moment. It’s not every day that Michael personally asks for you to play him. Safe to say, Crawford, replays that commercial every chance he gets.

MJ schooled Jamal Crawford in the Gatorade commercial

The premise of the commercial itself was to show a 39-year-old Michael Jordan facing off against his 23-year-old self. It was a beautifully shot advert, and Jamal Crawford played his role to a tee. But, at the end of the day, it was the veteran Jordan that showed the young buck whose boss.

In all honesty, they really don’t make sports commercials like they used to. But, then again, it could just be that there just hasn’t been another Michael Jordan.