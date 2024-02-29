Stephen Curry Stats vs Knicks: How Does the Warriors Guard Fare Against the New York Based Franchise?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are all set to face the New York Knicks tonight, in their inaugural matchup this season. Curry has delivered some unforgettable performances against the Knicks, both at the Chase and the Oracle Center, and the Knicks home ground at the Madison Square Garden. Further, he would be looking forward to a similar experience this time as well, as the Warriors are fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, having won eight of their last 10 games.

This has dramatically increased their net rating to +9.1, including a 120.1 offensive rating and a 111.0 defensive rating on 48.0% shooting and 40.7% from the 3-point line. According to Stats Muse, in his 15-season career, Curry has faced the Knicks 23 times, having a record of 18-5 against the team.

The 2x MVP has averaged 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 45.8% field goal percentage, which includes 45.8 from beyond the arc. Furthermore, Curry has also recorded four blocks and 30 steals against the Knicks in his career.

The 4-time NBA champion delivered his best performance against the Knicks in 2023. The baby-faced assassin posted 54 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, making 18 out of 23 shots with a 64.3% field goal percentage. He also shot 11-of-13 from the three-point line, having an incredible three-point shooting of 84.6% that night. And now, the Dubs Nation needs a similar stunner from their leader and star.

How have Stephen Curry and the Warriors been performing this season?

Stephen Curry has played 54 games with the Golden State Warriors, this season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Curry has also retained an impressive 45.5% shooting this season, which includes 41.0% from the three-point line.

He has led the Warriors through a tough phase this season, helping them retain the 10th position in the Western Conference table to contend for the upcoming play-in tournaments. The guard brings a great tactical advantage to the Warriors with his innate shooting ability and electrifying presence as a leader on the court.

He can distort defenses, especially when opponents deploy aggressive double-teaming on him to limit his shooting. Curry is a great offensive threat off pick-and-roll plays, which has greatly helped the Warriors develop into an elite offensive team in the past five years. Not only the Knicks but a majority of the league has absolutely no answers to his dagger-like three-pointers, especially in clutch situations.