“Stephen Curry, Strength in Numbers is still alive and well!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks to his Splash Brother after narrow win over the Brooklyn Nets

Warriors’ Klay Thompson shares the discussion he had with Stephen Curry, ecstatic that ‘Strength in Numbers’ is still going strong

The Golden State Warriors edged a close win over the Brooklyn Nets. After establishing a 19-point lead at a time, the Warriors slowed down in the third, and the Nets chipped away the lead to 2 points to start the 4th. The Dubs ended up winning the contest 110-106, to finish their 7-game homestand with a 6-1 record.

For most of the game, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were having bad shooting nights. The duo, after having a big game against the Wolves, just combined for 12 points in the first 3 quarters against the Nets. However, they came alive in the 4th. Steph and Klay scored the final 23 points for the Warriors, on 6/9 shooting, to secure the win. Klay even had a huge 3 with 12 seconds left, to give the Warriors a 4-point lead.

Klay Thompson is back to his old ways. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/1SqOhwhMky — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James coaxed me into fighting him in the 2016 NBA Finals”: Draymond Green reveals whether he regretted getting ejected in Game 4 between Cavs and Warriors or not

“Strength in Numbers is still alive!”: Klay Thompson to Stephen Curry

Despite Steph and Klay scoring a combined 12 points in 3 quarters, the Warriors were up 78-76 in 3 quarters. The main reason for the same? Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Otto Porter Jr. While the Splash Bros weren’t feeling too splashy, the others stepped up and led the Warriors to a position from where the duo could rise up and take them home.

After the game, Klay Thompson shared a discussion he had with Stephen Curry.

“Strength in numbers. It is still alive and well,” Klay said. “I was telling Steph about that. We had a subpar shooting night and to see these guys go in and play so well and move the ball, be aggressive, that gives us life.”

Klay Thompson on other guys stepping up when him and Steph aren’t shooting well: “Strength in numbers. Still alive and well.” 👏 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 30, 2022

Also Read: “RUSSELL WESTBROOK, WHERE THE F**K WERE YOU LOOKING?!”: YouTube video shows Lakers star’s irresponsible defense which led to Trae Young’s dagger

While Strength in Numbers has been the reason the Dubs hold the #2 spot in the NBA and a 37-13 record, they would very much like Steph and Klay to shoot a little better. With Draymond Green out, the Splash Brothers have to take on larger roles. We saw glimpses of them being themselves against the Wolves, hopefully, it becomes a regular thing soon.