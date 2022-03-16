“Stephen Curry went GOD mode in the 15 minutes he played with Draymond Green!”: Statistic from the Warriors-Wizards’ game shows how deadly the Warriors’ duo gets when they’re on the floor together

Warriors’ Stephen Curry exploded for 41 points in the 15 minutes he played with Draymond Green on the floor

The Golden State Warriors have seemed to have bounced back from their slump. After losing 5 games in a row, the Warriors regrouped at home and started their pushback with the win over the Clippers. Since then, they’ve managed to string together four wins in a row. The Dubs would like to expand it to five, as they host the Boston Celtics tonight.

The Boston Celtics have been the second-winningest team in the NBA since the year started. They were tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the honor, till the Mavs took the Cs down on Sunday. Stephen Curry and co would look to contain the red-hot duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Having Draymond Green back would surely help with the same. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole seem to have found a way of co-existing and thriving, and that’s just what the doctor had ordered.

Stephen Curry was unstoppable with Draymond Green on the floor on Monday

The trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson took the floor together after 1005 days on Monday. Sure, the three suited up together the day Klay returned, but Draymond was out seconds after the tip. They looked like they hadn’t missed a beat, and were as well coordinated as they used to be in 2019.

Stephen Curry, especially, had that extra spring in his step when Draymond was on the court. As Steve Kerr had announced, Green was on a minutes restriction, and played only 20 minutes. During those 20 minutes, he was on the floor with Steph for 15 of them. The impact the duo had in those 15 minutes was huge!

Draymond Green’s impact on Steph Curry is wild pic.twitter.com/VgOBwxjL7J — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 16, 2022

The Warriors would hope this was only part 1 of a long series of achievements for the pair, and that they accomplish the hefty goal that Draymond set for them.