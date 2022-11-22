Stephen Curry, Who Was Ostracized Over Lack of Finals MVPs, Talked About Andre Iguodala and 2015 Bill Russell Honors

Mar 9, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a play with guard Andre Iguodala against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Warriors defeated the Suns 98-80. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is the backbone of the Golden State Warriors. He’s been the one bright spot in the slow start the defending champions have had. The 2022 Finals MVP has been putting up arguably better numbers than his unanimous MVP season. Despite all this, the Warriors have a rough 8-10 start to the season.

Throughout Steph’s career, he’s always been picked up by media personalities. He’s changed the game of basketball for good, but people cannot seem to accept his ways. Before the 2022 NBA Finals, Steph was ostracized for never winning the Finals MVP, despite having three championships.

The lack of a Bill Russell trophy was enough of an argument for many people to keep Steph out of Top-10 conversations. However, that all has changed since June. Steph won his first Finals MVP as the Warriors took down the Celtics and won the 2022 NBA Championship. Recently, Steph talked about the same with JJ Redick.

Also Read: Bronny James, While Showing Off His 3 Tattoos, Was Hilariously ‘Hit On’ By Adin Ross In Front Of 1000s

Stephen Curry claims both he and Andre Iguodala deserved the 2015 Finals MVP

Looking back at the Warriors dynasty’s start, they don’t have to look any further beyond 2014. Sure, the pieces for the same started falling in place in 2009, but nothing materialized till the 2014-15 season. Steve Kerr took over the reins, and the Warriors made it to the NBA Finals.

After falling down an initial 1-2 deficit, Stephen Curry turned on his boosters and led the Warriors to wins in Games 4, 5, and 6. When the Warriors were being handed their awards, it was a shocker for most when Andre Iguodala’s name was called for the Finals MVP.

Talking about the same, Steph said,

“We both thought we probably deserved it. I’m sure when he heard his name called, he was like, ‘No! It’s him!’ If it was me, it would have been the same thing. Never dawned on me that I wouldn’t have the opportunity to get another one, or that he didn’t deserve it.”

Even after all the shots that were fired at Steph, never did he once think that he deserved the Finals MVP over Andre or, for that matter, Kevin Durant. This goes to show what kind of player and teammate Curry is.

Also Read: “Never Seen Anything Like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016 Finals!”: Stephen Curry Was in Awe While Cavs Completed 3-1 Comeback

Andre Iguodala is Steph’s biggest supporter

Andre Iguodala played with Steph and the Warriors from 2014 to 2019, and then has been with the team again since the 2021-22 season. He’s been on both the sides of the Steph Curry show, having seen it as a teammate and an opponent.

After witnessing Steph, Andre was just in awe. What surprised him all through the years has been the hate the 6’2 guard receives. Currently, Andre has an important role as a mentor for the young guys, and staying ready for the big moments.

The only reason Andre returned for his 19th season was because of Steph. On his podcast, Iguodala said,

“Then [Steph’s] like, ‘Nope, we’re going to need you back for another one’ and I’m like ‘I’m letting you know now Steph, this is the last one.'”

This just goes to show the kind of bond the two stars have.

Also Read: After a $20 million Loss for Klay Thompson, Another One of Stephen Curry’s Teammates Loses $1.3 Million Due to the FTX Fiasco