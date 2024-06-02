Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Steals the Spotlight at SF Giants Game with His Dance Moves

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The SF Giants and the New York Yankees went toe to toe at Oracle Park. Despite the battle of giants, Stephen Curry‘s family stole the show, especially his son Canon. Steph took his son, and daughter Ryan, to the Giants game for a fun family day out. Sitting in the dugout, the Currys played a short game of catch before Canon unleashed his dance moves from the stands to steal the show.

Several of Steph’s teammates accompanied him and his kids to the Giants game. Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Lester Quinones, and Kevon Looney were seen sitting with the Currys in the stands. Despite all the star power, all eyes were on Canon as the five-year-old had his dancing shoes on.

Canon Curry and the Dubs are at the ballpark tonight💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vzS6K2Pjrq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 1, 2024

In the clip uploaded by SF Giants on NBCS, Canon could be seen busting moves as everyone around him enjoyed the show and cheered for him. Totally unfazed by the cameras being pointed at him, he continued to shake a leg for the entertainment of the crowd in the stadium. But that wasn’t all that the five-year-old did at the venue.

In another clip uploaded by Warriors on NBCS, Steph was seen playing catch with his son. The Curry boys showcased their unusual throwing technique.

While Steph tried to trick his son by releasing the ball from behind his back, Canon got a little more creative and released it from between his legs. As a young kid from a family deeply rooted in sports, Canon lived up to the expectations and only missed one catch.

Steph and Canon playing catch at tonight's Giants game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WkWCLJagwJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2024

It could’ve also been the influence of his grandfather Dell Curry’s genes, who was once drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1982. However, he was conflicted with his choice between baseball and basketball. In the end, he opted to continue with basketball and was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the 1986 NBA Draft. Regardless, the little Curry seems to be on the right path.