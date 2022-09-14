Stephen Curry’s teammate turned into a VC and launched a $50 million startup

Stephen Curry’s teammate Omri Casspi went from winning an NBA championship to starting an early-stage VC fund for $50 million

There is something special about winning in the NBA and then going on to dominate the entrepreneurial world. While the cases are few, there is still an abundant amount of them.

Many NBA players go from NBA millions into bankruptcy, but for some, making the transition into entrepreneurship couldn’t be easier. There is something wonderful about applying yourself and using transferable skills.

Just ask former NBA journeyman and Golden State Warriors player, Omri Casspi. While his NBA career was not prolific by any means, he has had a stellar career in tech.

Yes, the NBA veteran and captain of the Israeli National Basketball team has always been actively involved in the startup scene. Especially in his home country. In fact, he was an early investor in ventures like DocuSign and DayTwo.

Now he looks to go one step beyond active investment by launching his early-stage investment fund, Sheva!

Stephen Curry’s teammate, Omri Casspi’s new $50 million fund is set to take the Israeli startup scene by storm.

Casspi states that he is inspired by the drive and ambition of basketball players and tech startups. A wavelength they share according to him.

After 16 years in the NBA, his decision to assimilate into the culture of tech is nothing new, after all, he was in silicon valley even if it was for a short period of time.

Casspi and his company have a simple goal. They will pour in approximately $1 million into early pre-seed, early seed, and series A investments. Whether or not it’ll work out in their favor is another story altogether.

However, given Casspi’s knack to find a suitable investment and his fundamental belief that he can identify the right kind of founders can be the game changer.

Seldom do we see NBA players making such a high-profile transition but we reckon that given Omri’s leadership skills, he can cut his teeth with the best of the best. Stephen Curry would be proud.

