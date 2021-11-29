“Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard to ever play this game”: Omri Casspi left speechless as the Warriors MVP put on a 33-point show in the win vs Clippers  

Omri Casspi was one of many who was speechless watching Stephen Curry put up his 33-point performance in a 105-90 win against the Clippers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted Stephen Curry and his in-form Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center. An action-packed thriller witnessing 9 lead changes and 9 ties, ended with Steve Kerr’s boys grabbing the 105-90 victory, extending their win streak to 7 games now.

It was a valiant effort from Paul George. Coming off a silent 12-point show against the Pistons, PG13 went on a scoring rampage, putting up 30 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. However, his outstanding performance was eclipsed by yet another outlandish performance by Chef Curry.

The Baby-Faced Assassin knocked recorded a game-high 33 points, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals, while shooting on a super-efficient 54.5/53.8/100 split.

“Can’t take for granted what Stephen Curry has been doing on the court”: Omri Casspi

The 2-time MVP was absolutely entertaining last night. The sharpshooter left millions of fans in awe of his game. And one of his admirers, who was left speechless was his former teammate Omri Casspi.

Ass Steph dropped 33 points, Casspi took it to Twitter to laud the “greatest point guard”. The former Israeli forward wrote:

“Sit back, relax and enjoy the show. @StephenCurry30 greatest PG to ever play this game. Can’t take for granted what he’s doing on the basketball court.”

Sit back, relax and enjoy the show. @StephenCurry30 greatest PG to ever play this game. Can’t take for granted what he’s doing on the basketball court. — Omri Casspi – עומרי משה כספי (@Casspi18) November 29, 2021

Knocking down 7 3-pointers during the contest, the 3-time champ has made 105 three-pointers in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.

Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes. The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. pic.twitter.com/TXjodVHEBJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2021

Steph is truly playing on a different level altogether. While leading the Warriors to a league-best 18-2 record, he has also been an early favorite for the MVP honors, averaging 28.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.