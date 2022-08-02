6’5″ Dell Curry fed a baby Steph Curry Burger King when asked what it takes to be an NBA player

Steph Curry is one of the most talented superstars in the NBA. He showed off this talent alongside his dad as a young kid in a Burger King ad!

In 2009, five teams passed up on the opportunity to draft one of the greatest players of all time. Steph Curry was selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors.

A mistake that the likes of the Clippers, Grizzlies, Thunder, Kings, and Timberwolves most likely regret to this day. He was neglected for a number of reasons, one of which being that he was not considered to be a true point guard.

His resume includes four NBA Championships, a Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs, and eight All-NBA and All-Star team selections. One that easily makes him one of the greatest of all time.

Steph Curry’s updated resume 4 x NBA Champion

2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)

1 x Finals MVP

8 x All-NBA

2 x Scoring Champ

50-40-90 Club

NBA75 Team

All-Time 3PT Leader

Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)

1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT pic.twitter.com/jcBEI0lRfJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 17, 2022

Despite being doubted by a number of scouts and teams alike, Steph knew he was destined to be a basketball player at quite a young age. Just like he knew he was hungry for Burger King.

Steph Curry appeared alongside his father Dell Curry in a Burger King advertisement as a kid

The Curry family has a strong presence in the NBA. Including the two brothers of Steph and Seth who are currently in the league, there was also their father Dell.

In fact, Dell Curry was the inspiration for both his sons to want to become NBA superstars, especially his oldest son Steph Curry.

The Warriors superstar admitted the same when he was a child, appearing alongside his dad in a Burger King commercial, where he also said he was hungry!

It certainly is one of the cuter videos of a young Stephen Wardell Curry out there. One that shows his determination to not only be a basketball player but also to eat a burger from Burger King.

