“Stephen Curry’s The Closest To Michael Jordan”: Klay Thompson Predicts Warriors Star to Replicate Bulls Legend’s Retirement Plans

The Golden State Warriors celebrated the historic occasion of their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. In a display of tribute to the franchise icons, they celebrated the date of 30th November 2023 as it contained each of their jersey numbers. During the celebration, the Warriors released a clip on X, capturing the trio playing the game of ‘Core Memory’ together.

While answering the question, ‘Most likely to come out of retirement,’ Curry picked his Splash Brother because of the latter’s dubious nature. “This guy, because he is so unpredictable,” the 2x MVP mentioned while holding high a cut out of Thompon’s face. To establish his point further, Curry added, “Klay might just get bored and say, I’m going back to hoop.”

Contrary to Stephen’s beliefs, both Green and Thompson backed the Chef while sharing their thoughts. Draymond highlighted the Warriors’ talisman’s dedication to fitness as the primary reason behind his choice.

“Klay and I both will get out of shape. He (Stephen) won’t get out of shape,” the 33-year-old stated.

Klay took it a step further as he brought in comparisons with the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan while shedding light on the matter. “Probably say, Steph,” he mentioned, pointing out,

“Because of the three obviously, he’s the closest to Michael Jordan in his impact and MJ did the same thing”.

Predicting a similar trajectory to Jordan’s career, the shooting guard added, “I could just see Steph sitting at home, like, ‘I still got it'”.

Could Stephen Curry emulate Michael Jordan’s retirement plans?

The point guard’s current contract with the Warriors runs out in less than three years. By then, Stephen would reach the age of 38, making it more difficult for him to carry on amidst the rising level of competitiveness in the NBA. He previously explained how he had started planning for his retirement life. “The ball is going to stop bouncing at some point. And something is anytime soon,” the 4x champion revealed. Amidst the uncertainties, many suspect him of pursuing his golf interest further, turning Klay’s prediction into a near possibility.

Michael Jordan had retired initially after his first three-peat back in 1993 to fulfill his father’s dream of playing baseball. After an underwhelming time on the field, he returned to the hardwood to carry forward his dominance. Following the second three-peat, the 6x champion retired once again before his second comeback only three years later.

Thus, Klay’s words may have a bit of truth in them. The chances of a similar career path remain tough to rule out. Although Stephen declared in the clip, ‘Once I retire, I’m really retiring,’ there is no harm in daydreaming for basketball lovers.