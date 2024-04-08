Stephen Jackson Lets Kevin Garnett Know the NBA Is Trying to Control Narratives For Players Like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard

An NBA player, on average, plays for about 4.5 years in the league. However, for some, the sky is the limit, with players like LeBron James playing well into their late 30s and possibly early 40s. However, on the flip side, some stars like Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, and DeMarcus Cousins have found themselves without a roster spot, even after having established themselves as franchise player during their younger days.

Advertisement

Stephen Jackson was on the popular hoop Podcast, ‘KG Certified’ when the former NBA forward was asked a question along similar lines. Garnett asked Jackson, ” Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard, still have good basketball in them. Tell me why these players aren’t in the league?” Answering Garnett’s question, Jackson told the Timberwolves legend,

“You can’t just tell them what to do, especially in the game of basketball or something they’ve been doing their whole life, and I respect that…. Two, these guys play the game with a certain passion in a certain way that they don’t want in the NBA anymore, and I think that’s why they’re not part of the game…,”

Advertisement

Jackson believed the league and certain executives were trying to control the narrative around players like Cousins and Howard. He correctly pointed out that Howard is still in phenomenal shape, and is putting up monstrous numbers overseas, discrediting the entire narrative of him being too old to play in the NBA.

In the case of Cousins, Jackson believes that Cousins likes to play “a mean brand of basketball” and that many coaches around the league aren’t interested in playing basketball “passionately”, a feeling that Jackson thinks is absent from today’s game.

Even though Jackson might have a point, and players should have an opportunity to air their side of the story, the fact that ‘father time’ stays undefeated is also a fact. Even though Melo has been box-office his entire career there is no denying that the Nuggets legend is no longer capable of putting up big numbers.

Anthony joined the league in 2003, more than two decades ago, so for Jackson to argue that he should have gotten a shot at a roster spot, at his advanced age is a little ludicrous. The same argument applies to Howard, who joined the league a year later and has also dealt with a string of back and hip injuries over the last decade.

Carmelo Anthony has made peace with his retirement

Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from basketball, back in 2023. At 38, Melo was just a shadow of his previous self, as the ten-time all-star realized it was time to hang it up. Anthony had an impressive stint in the NBA, playing 19 seasons, and racking six all-NBA selections. After his retirement, Anthony, in an interview with GQ, shared his experience of transitioning away from the NBA,

Advertisement

“It took me a while. It took me being away from the game for 15 months to understand what this feels like. I know what it feels like to do it and be a part of that journey. Now I’m cool, I’m at peace, I did it at the highest level, and I had multiple roles throughout my career so I can relate to everybody—from the end of the bench all the way to the star player.”

As for Howard, it looks like the former 3-time Defensive Player Of The Year isn’t ready to hang it up just yet.

While appearing on the show, ‘Above The Rim with DH 12‘, Howard provided his reasoning for playing into his late 30’s, “I love this game… love what it has provided for me and my children. I want my children to see greatness.” He would be looking to make an NBA roster this time around to realize his words.