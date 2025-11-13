Steve Kerr Calls Steph Curry the Warriors’ Tim Duncan

The Golden State Warriors have been mired in a bit of a rut lately, losing five of their last seven to drop to 6-6 on the season. It’s been a disappointing stretch for sure, but Warriors fans haven’t really panicked since a large portion of that stretch occurred while superstar Steph Curry was sidelined with an illness.

Steph returned Tuesday night against the Thunder, but only played 20 minutes in what turned out to be an easy OKC win. That rest must have helped him last night, because he dropped 46 points on the Spurs to help the Dubs get a big road win and get to 7-6.

Nobody in the league is capable of getting hot the way Steph does, but last night’s outburst was a bit unusual. He only made 5 of 16 attempts from 3, but got to the free throw line with regularity, making 15 of 16. He also made all but one of his 2-point attempts. Most importantly, he got the Warriors back in the win column, which is something that head coach Steve Kerr is accustomed to seeing him do over the years.

When asked after the game what word he’d use to describe Steph’s night, Kerr said, “Routine. I’ve seen this.” He then admitted to joking, but said, “When you have the privilege of watching Steph for 11+ years, like I have, you get used to this. He’s the reason this whole thing has happened. He’s our Tim Duncan. He’s the sun in our solar system, and he’s just such an incredible player and teammate.”

Kerr played four of the last five seasons of his career as Duncan’s teammate in San Antonio, so he knows of what he speaks. Even though Steph and the Big Fundamental play different positions and have very different games, it’s still a perfect comparison. Both are the rare players to spend their entire career with one franchise, both are exemplary teammates who make everyone around them better, and both are winners of the highest order.

The Warriors succeeded the Spurs as the NBA’s modern dynasty, and though Kerr has always been extremely humble when it comes to his role in Golden State’s success, his winning pedigree can’t be overlooked, either. He won five rings as a player with the Jordan-era Bulls and the Spurs while playing for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, two of the greatest coaches to ever live.

Just as MJ and Phil and Duncan and Pop executed a shared vision at the highest level, so too have Steph and Kerr. Every dynasty has its end, but Wednesday’s win shows the Warriors aren’t ready to be done just yet.