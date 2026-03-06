“Just Don’t be Deandre Ayton”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Lakers Center’s Frustration with Clint Capela Comparisons

It hasn’t been a great week for Los Angeles Lakers big man Deandre Ayton. His recent comments expressing frustration with the team’s alleged Clint Capela comparison haven’t boded well with fans and experts alike. It certainly doesn’t help that Ayton’s performance hasn’t been up to the mark. As a result, NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe is fed up with the former top overall pick.

The Deandre Ayton experience hasn’t gone the way the Lakers would’ve hoped for when they signed the center this past offseason. In theory, Ayton seemed like a great option to pair alongside Luka Doncic as the big man for the future. Unfortunately, that has quickly become nothing more than an optimistic dream.

Ayton is currently averaging career lows across the board. Although he has shown flashes of greatness, those performances have been been have had light years between them. Ever since he made those comments regarding Clint Capela, his level of play has dropped off a cliff.

The Lakers have played in six games following Ayton’s remarks, during which he has posted averages of 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. The most glaring statistic is his plus-minus, which is -5.0.

That average didn’t get any better in the Lakers’ recent loss to the Denver Nuggets. Ayton recorded a -13 in just five minutes before leaving the game with a knee injury. The Lakers’ struggles aren’t entirely Ayton’s fault, but he hasn’t helped toward their success. Subsequently, Shannon Sharpe has become frustrated with Ayton’s tenure in Los Angeles.

“This man had the nerve to say, they’re trying to turn me into Clint Capela,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “We don’t want you. I don’t care who you become. Just don’t be Deandre Ayton.”

Shannon Sharpe GOES OFF on Deandre Ayton “This man had the nerve to say, They trying to turn me into Clint Capela. We don’t want you. I don’t care who you become. Just don’t be Deandre Ayton.” (Via @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/6fnPXwQeZl — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 6, 2026



Those are some harsh words from Sharpe, but there is some merit to his criticism. Ayton doesn’t have the luxury of being a former top overall pick anymore. On a team with Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, it’s delusional to expect to receive a high amount of post touches. The Lakers brought him to complement their star talent, not take away from them.

“His energy just brings everything down. Watch their body language when he misses a bunny. Everybody drops like, ‘Here we go again,'” Sharpe proclaimed.

It’s safe to say that Sharpe is off the Ayton train after this season. Unfortunately, the Lakers may not be since the 7-foot big man has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Lakers fans better prepare for Ayton to potentially be their starting center for next season as well.